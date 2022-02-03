Fabuleaf had a Successful National CBD Month Helping People Feel Their Best
We aim to sell the highest quality CBD oil softgels on the market. We want our customers to trust our product, gain the benefits of using them, and tell their friends about their experience.”FORT MYERS BEACH, FLORIDA, US, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- January was National CBD Month, making it a great time to put the spotlight on the benefits of using CBD products. Many people have heard of CBD, but are not sure how it may help them. While CBD can help a lot of people with their issues, it’s important to make sure that you know a little about it, and what it can do for you.
“There are many people who are just now discovering CBD products,” explains Leah Gregg, founder of fabuleaf. “We are always happy to help answer their questions and provide them with access to high-quality CBD products that get amazing reviews.”
There are numerous benefits of using CBD oil and products. In addition to it being used to help treat a variety of mental health conditions, many people find that it’s beneficial for getting better sleep and reducing anxiety. In fact, a study published in The Permanent Journal, reports that CBD provides a calming effect in the central nervous system, benefiting those who have sleep and anxiety issues. They also report that they saw no evidence of safety issues.
CBD oil, according to the National Institutes of Health, helps reduce chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, helps to reduce chronic pain, and helps to improve spasticity symptoms in multiple sclerosis patients. Customers who have used fabuleaf CBD oil softgels report that they help improve sleep, reduce stress and anxiety, increase energy and concentration, and are easier to swallow than other varieties.
Fabuleaf CBD oil softgels are made with hemp flowers that are all sourced from one farm located in Colorado, which ensures product quality and integrity. The farm they get their CBD from is registered and certified, and it is all hand harvested. The hand harvesting process allows for ensuring only the highest quality is used, keeping out stalks, leaves, and stems.
“We aim to sell the highest quality CBD oil softgels on the market,” added Gregg. “We want our customers to trust our product, gain the benefits of using them, and tell their friends about their experience. Plus we offer a complete refund for anyone who is not satisfied with their purchase because we believe in our products.”
Founded in 2018, the company was started by Gregg, who worked in the pharmaceutical industry for over 20 years. Before CBD products were legalized she began researching them, as well as the market potential, and safety issues. Today, fabuleaf offers a line of full-spectrum hemp flower CBD products, including hemp flower CBD oil, CBD cream, and CBD oil softgels. The products come in various sizes, and fabuleaf provides free shipping on all orders. Fabuleaf ships free to every state in the U.S. To learn more about fabuleaf or view the CBD products they offer, visit the site at: https://fabuleaf.com
About Fabuleaf
Founded in 2018 by Leah Gregg, a pharmaceutical veteran, the company offers a line of high-quality full-spectrum hemp flower CBD products. The company places a high commitment to product safety, quality, and ensuring that customers are happy with their purchase. Their mission is to help people feel the best they can naturally. To learn more about fabuleaf, visit the site at: https://fabuleaf.com
