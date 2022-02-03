Renee Sullins Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Going to college is an enormous transition in a young person's life. It can be a challenging time, even for straight-A students.

Success comes from proper preparation with the tools to succeed. Unfortunately, many young people struggle with poor time management, lack of focus, poor sleep habits and even anxiety and depression. This can be frustrating and heartbreaking for the parent and the student.

As parents, we can see their performance is not reflective of their capabilities. They just can't seem to make the changes necessary and plowing through is not an option. Parents feel stuck in trying to find a solution.

Renee Sullins Coaching specializes in Transformational Life Coaching for teens, college students and graduate students. Renee’s goal is for her clients to enjoy the success they want right now, not later, by identifying and developing their self-management skills in multiple areas of their lives.

Renee is passionate about helping young people who are ready to do the work to be who they want to be, feel the way they want to feel, and successfully accomplish their goals and dreams. Through her proven professional coaching method, and a unique style she’s also developed as a volunteer mentor over the past 15 years, Renee helps her clients build sustainable habits to transform their lives.

“As a parent, I saw my teenager suffer with procrastination, anxiety, low energy, poor sleep habits and struggling to achieve what she knew she was capable of,” recalls Renee. “We tried 'everything' to help her, but unfortunately, coaching wasn't available at that time, and she was unable to finish her first year in college. She was depressed, anxious and deflated. After that difficult time, I did not want any young person or parent to suffer like we all did.”

As a results-driven Holistic Life Coach, Renee teaches her clients how to take charge of their health, time, relationships, as well as their thoughts and feelings about themselves: every aspect that affects their happiness and confidence.

The result, says Renee, is a much more resourceful, resilient young person, with a level of confidence that even if they get off track from their goals, they possess the skills to quickly correct course.

“Coaching is an investment in a child’s future,” says Renee. “Parents are so grateful and relieved when they see marked improvement in areas where their child was struggling. It’s incredibly fulfilling to see their progress and growth.”

