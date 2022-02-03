First New Orleans Themed NFT Project Launched: New Orleans Neighborhood
A limited collection of New Orleans inspired NFT houses, buildings and landmarks by artist Megan Olsen, released by OutsiderNFTs.
We wanted to take a long term, local perspective with this project. It’s important to us that local, newer collectors can get involved, learn about the technology, and just have fun with it.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first full scale New Orleans themed NFT project has launched. The project, called “New Orleans Neighborhood” is a limited collection of 1 of 1 New Orleans inspired houses, buildings and landmarks produced by artist Megan Olsen and released by OutsiderNFTs, an NFT studio based in New Orleans.
— Chris Olsen
Coinbase explains that NFT’s, or non-fungible tokens, are a special kind of cryptoasset where each token is unique. Because every NFT is unique, they can be used to authenticate ownership of digital assets, like artwork. In the near future, NFT’s will be used in all sorts of real-world applications, from event ticket sales to car titles, house deeds, and much more. Any time someone wants to ensure that something is authentic, an NFT can help.
NFTs have exploded in popularity during the last year, with thousands of projects being launched by artists and brands across the world. New Orleans Neighborhood was launched with the goal of introducing NFTs to a local audience here in New Orleans. Though NFTs exist on the internet, they can and should interact with the real world – they can be tokens of the art, sports, music and places people love.
“Many NFT projects mint thousands of items for a global market, but we wanted to take a long term, local perspective with this project” said Chris Olsen, owner of OutsiderNFTs. “It’s important to us that local, newer collectors and investors can get involved, learn about the technology, and just have fun with it.”
To launch, 16 New Orleans Neighborhood NFTs have been minted to honor the 16 original blocks of Storyville. Up to 16 new houses, buildings or landmarks will then be minted every 6 months, to slowly increase the collection size over time, allowing new collectors to enter, and raising the value of the initial pieces.
Artist Megan Olsen created the art for this project, using her unique style of paper-art and inspiration from the city of New Orleans. “We know New Orleans history can be told through its neighborhoods. We wanted to let people collect their favorite real world landmarks, and houses that reflect the soul of NOLA” she said. Megan’s other work and process can be found at @meganolsenart on Instagram, and future original pieces will be available through the New Orleans Neighborhood NFT collection.
“The Web 3 shift including NFTs, crypto and other blockchain uses has begun, and we want our community to be an integral part of it.” said Chris Olsen. “New Orleans Neighborhood can be a great first step into this technology, or a great piece of this city to add to a collection.”
The New Orleans Neighborhood project is now live. More about the project can be found on our New Orleans Neighborhood website, and the NFTs can be purchased on Opensea. Follow @NewOrleansNFTs Twitter and join our Discord for updates on all New Orleans NFT projects.
