One of the Leading Experts in the Authenticated Resale Market joins Authenticate Pro
Graham Wetzbarger, one of the world's leading experts in the authenticated resale sector, joins the leadership team at Authenticate Pro as Chief Authenticator
“The growth of the $75 Billion resale marketplace is reliant on good actors making platforms safe for commerce””LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graham Wetzbarger, one of the world's leading experts in the booming authenticated resale sector, joins the leadership team at Authenticate Pro as Chief Authenticator. Wetzbarger's passion for luxury led him on a career path never forged before. His unique experiences and insight keeps his consultancy firm, Luxury Appraisals & Authentication, in high demand from analysts, resale platforms, and the media. Grateful for his success, Graham donates much of his time to The Costume Society of America, Marque Mentor, and the Pratt Institute Alumni Association helping to shape the next generation of experts, scholars, and creatives. Graham was formerly the Chief Authenticator at The RealReal.
— Graham Wetzbarger
According to Mr. Wetzbarger “The growth of the $75 Billion resale marketplace is reliant on good actors making platforms safe for commerce” adding “Authenticate Pro qualifies and certifies brand experts prior to connecting them with consumers and stands behind their evaluation.”
Authenticate Pro’s Founder & CEO Ray Salem states: “We believe that by adding Graham Wetzbarger to our advisory team is a privilege and will continue to help us grow and take Authenticate Pro to the next level”
The counterfeit industry has a global economic impact of $2 trillion and is growing exponentially. Authenticate Pro’s patent-pending process brings buyers, sellers, and experts together, minimizing the chance of purchasing a counterfeit. Authenticate Pro provides a simple and unique process providing peace of mind for buyers and enabling sellers to differentiate themselves in the resale marketplace.
Authenticate Pro’s knowledgeable experts do thorough checks of items before issuing a “seal of approval” certifying an item’s authenticity. The company utilizes very distinct competitive advantages including their patented process, as well as ease of use. The primary principle is to create a culture of trust between the buyer and the seller by placing a specific brand expert into the transaction. Authenticate Pro is the first company to file for a patent for this kind of authentication process.
Clients include several power sellers who have implemented Authenticate Pro’s technology, on platforms such as eBay, Mercari, Poshmark and Facebook Marketplace. Clothes Mentor has added Authenticate Pro as a preferred vendor to help customers have peace of mind when making a purchase. Customers can request a complementary authentication at an Approved Authentic Clothes Mentor store at the time of purchase.
For more information about Authenticate Pro and its services visit: www.authenticatepro.com
