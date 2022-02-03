New Record Label Creates a Massive Buzz in the Real World and the Metaverse

Parabolic Records

USA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parabolic Records announces their launch of a new independent label that will help rising stars catapult their careers globally in the real world while developing them for future success in the metaverse.

The ultra-modern record label has forged strategic partnerships with some of the top music producers and songwriters in the world to work directly with their recording artists. During its pre launch, Parabolic Records selected a handful of artists to partner with on projects that have potential for worldwide commercial success.

Co-Founders Chris “Shmiddy” Schmidt and Mark Hutchinson are music industry veterans and entrepreneurs with a proven track record of success. They have each built multi-million dollar businesses and have a long history of helping music creatives launch and grow successful careers in the music industry. As long-time friends and colleagues, they had ongoing discussions about the need to create a modernized record label that would help artists succeed in an industry that is perpetually changing due to technological advancements. Being forward thinking and tech-savvy entrepreneurs, they decided to join forces and launch Parabolic Records.

Mark owns Arch Audio Recording Studio, which is the premiere recording studio and production house in the Southeast. He also owns a multi-million dollar law enforcement technology company that uses his patented 360 cameras around the world. Mark plans to modify his technology to produce state of the art fully-immersive 360 music videos for Parabolic Records recording artists.

Shmiddy has been a business, entertainment, and media attorney for over 20 years and is a C-level executive with a 2 billion dollar lifestyle company. He is also an entrepreneur with several online technology companies that serve producers and songwriters. His company VeriSong has become a household name for producers and songwriters to register their songs for copyright protection.

The co-founders of Parabolic Records didn’t waste any time after launching their new endeavor at the top of 2022. Their pre launch created such a major industry buzz that it landed them an editorial feature in the prestigious online publication www.MusicIndustryWeekly.com. The co-founders immediately started assessing projects and artists they were working with to see if there was potential for striking up deals through Parabolic Records.

Their first project naturally fell into place when Mark was working with a new country artist, Brooks Timmons, at Arch Audio. One of the songs Brooks was working on caught the attention of famed singer, musician, and recording artist Cowboy Troy, who is a member of the MuzikMafia, (Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson, and James Otto). Cowboy Troy is arguably one of the first pioneers of country rap. The song was originally produced by Arch Audio’s in-house producer, Tyler Reddick.

Shmiddy called on his longtime friend Cash Money producer “Mr. Beatz,” (best known for producing records for Birdman, Lil Wayne, Brisco, Mack Maine, Lil Twist, Kevin Rudolf, Trina, Bow Wow), to work with Tyler and Brooks on the record. Mr. Beatz collaborated with Tyler as a co-producer on the record and tracked vocals for Brooks at Arch Audio. Cowboy Troy was then added to the record as a rap feature. The record will be released under Parabolic Records in the summer of 2022.

Other artist-partnerships with Parabolic Records include UK Alternative artist Jonny Lucas, European Pop/R&B artist Linards, and new country artist Walker Wilson.

The executives of Parabolic Records are no strangers to technology and the vast opportunities that abound in the Metaverse. Their strategic plan includes the use of Mark’s proprietary and patented 360 video technology to bring their recording artists into the homes of over 300 million VR users worldwide. They have also partnered up with another one of Shmiddy’s longtime friends Scott Hansen of Digital Thunderdome, who is an award-winning music video producer and director.

The first Parabolic Records 360 live performance video will be produced at Arch Audio in February for one of Jonny Lucas’ songs “Buried in this Life,” from his up and coming EP titled “Out of the Ordinary.” They are also scheduled to follow up with a 360 music video for Jonny’s single “Out Of The Ordinary” which will be directed and produced by Scott Hansen. The video will drop after the release of Jonny’s EP which is scheduled to be released on March 4th.

Jonny’s single “Don’t You” was the commercial success that led to a partnership with Parabolic Records. He had over 1 million streams on Spotify spanning just a few short months and he was receiving heavy radio play in the UK and the US. The single was produced by Jonny and co-written by English singer, producer, and songwriter Roger Cook who was the first British songwriter inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Roger has written such iconic hits as “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing” by The New Seekers, and “Long Cool Woman in a Black Dress,” by The Hollies.

Parabolic Records has also paired European Pop/R&B sensation, Linards, with multi-platinum selling producer/songwriter Chris Wallace (Meghan Trainor, Flo Rida, Sheppard, The Vamps, Sebastian Yatra, Reik, and TV shows including X Factor UK and America’s Got Talent). After receiving millions of YouTube views on his single releases and amassing over a million followers on Instagram, Linards was approached by Parabolic Records to partner on his first EP project that is scheduled to be released this summer.

The momentum created by Parabolic Records continues to increase exponentially as the co-founders continue to demonstrate that their vast resources and connections in the music industry are readily available to their artists. This, coupled with their marketing and distribution infrastructure that is usually reserved for major label artists, is a powerful combination that will help their artists achieve global success in the real world and the metaverse.