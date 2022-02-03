Former Firefighter Charged in Weekend Arson in Madison County

JACKSON – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a former full-time firefighter with the Madison County Fire Department and a part-time firefighter with the Henderson County Fire Department.

TBI special agents worked with the Madison County Fire Department in investigating multiple fires within a structure in the 180 block of McLeary Road in Jackson on January 29th. The fire investigators were able to determine the fires had been intentionally set. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified then-firefighter Jason W. Greer (DOB: 6/22/81) of Lexington, as the individual responsible. He is no longer employed with the Madison County Fire Department and has been suspended from the Henderson County Fire Department.

Today, after discussions with 26th District Attorney General Jody Pickens, TBI arrested Greer on charges of Arson, Vandalism, Filing a False Report, and Burglary. He was booked into the Madison County Jail. His bond will be set during his first court appearance. Additional charges could be filed.