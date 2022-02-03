Submit Release
News Search

There were 870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,970 in the last 365 days.

Workers Comp Fraud Costs More Than $32 Billion Every Year

Don’t Get Stuck Looking for a Quick Buck

An estimated $9 billion of fraud every year stems from claims filed by workers misrepresenting injuries or receiving benefits from the wrong employer.

Scammers get caught through surveillance, social media monitoring, or medical provider records. Don’t try it.

Penny-Pinching Payroll

Employers are the worst fraudsters. An estimated $23 billion in premium fraud is caused by employers’ underhanded tactics, including misclassifying workers and underreporting payroll.

Most states require workers comp insurance for employees. When cheaters duck these responsibilities, honest employers pay higher premiums and employees are denied the treatment and help they deserve.

Fraud investigators and state auditors are watching. Injured employees left without coverage often come forward. If you’re an employer, pay what you owe — it isn’t worth the risk.

Be the Solution, Not the Problem

Employees:

  • Report suspected fraud to the Utah Insurance Department at https://insurance.utah.gov/consumer/fraud/report-fraud.
  • Payments offered in cash “under the table” are fraud.
  • If you’re injured and your company doesn’t want you to file a claim, be suspicious.
  • Be honest about your injuries. Fraud is not worth jail and fines. If others are committing fraud, report them.

Employers:

  • If you suspect a bogus claim, notify your insurance carrier.
  • Look for delays between the alleged injury and the claim filing.
  • Verify medical treatment is actually related to the claimed injury.
  • Be suspicious of statements that conflict with the findings of medical providers and witnesses.

Workers Comp Fraud Costs More Than $32 Billion Every Year

You just read:

Workers Comp Fraud Costs More Than $32 Billion Every Year

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.