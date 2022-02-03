Craigslist Best Secure Private Messaging App 2022

Personal internet security in an age of invasive Government surveillance.

While trolling thru the various app stores I came across an absolute Gem of an application SafeSwiss® that remains largely unnoticed yet has received over 250,000 downloads” — Craig Richardson

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Considering the current Covid situation & the breaches of personal privacy being uncovered by media almost daily on both sides of the debate, I decided it was time to look at how secure my messaging and attachments were online. If the Canadian Government can steal personal covid data from millions while assuring their citizens that they were not, then it’s certain to me that the New Zealand & Australian Governments will likely be doing the same. Both Ardern and Trudeau are from the same World Economic Forum finishing school, The Young Global Leaders Group, started by Klaus Schwab to further his aim to make us all “own nothing and be happy” and personally I don’t trust either one of them.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Young_Global_Leaders

Looking for a reliable app that doesn’t require authentication of my personal information, doesn’t share it with any other parties and has no affiliation with the Government or entities closely tied to Government was a more difficult process than I thought.

My search uncovered several secure messaging providers, further research showed that several utilize Signal open-source protocol.

Firstly, I ruled out WhatsApp because of the Facebook and Instagram links and information sharing, metadata harvesting, as well as third-party advertisers and god, knows who else, Looking at Signal I found that it was based on the same encryption protocol that serves WhatsApp, Facebook messenger and many others and it requires a phone number, so information could be compromised, as with WhatsApp, it can be traced back to me via my phone number, No Signal for me, I then looked closer at the popular Telegram application, I found it relies on an unproven encryption schematic MTPro designed in house, is not encrypted by default, users 1st must select a secret chat feature and group calls and text chats are not encrypted.

Also, disturbing I found users are migrating towards Telegram with a general misguided perception that all chat calls are always encrypted when they are not.

“While trolling thru the various app stores I came across an absolute Gem of an application SafeSwiss® that remains largely unnoticed yet has received over 250,000 downloads”

Utilising the far superior skills of industry watchdogs I decided to see what was recommended when compared to other secure messaging and apps. After spending considerable time, I came to the same conclusion; SafeSwiss® came out streaks ahead in functionality, with encryption mathematically impossible to break.

https://securechatguide.org/effguide.html

Here is what SafeSwiss® offers, totally free.

SafeSwiss® is always 100% end to end encrypted by default.

Proven Encryption that includes:

• NaCI Encryption Protocol

• ECDH 25519 Shared Secret Exchange

• XSalsa 20 Encryption Cypher

• No Email or Phone Number required

• ID Contains NO personal Information

• Users create their unique SafeSwiss® ID

• Device-based encryption (dispense with vulnerabilities associated with cloud-based architecture)

• SafeSwiss® uses perfect forward secrecy

This may not be the most rigorous investigation of every secure messaging option available in 2022, but once I stumbled across the expert assessments and recommendations online it became redundant to look any further. SafeSwiss® has all the features I could want along with impenetrable encryption…that will do me!

If you are wanting the reassurance that only the intended recipient is getting the messages and files you are sharing in these crazy times, then SafeSwiss® seems the logical option. For further information look at safeswiss.com or just download the app and give it a whirl, its easy and loaded with features.

Enjoy the SafeSwiss® app and let’s keep our internet lives safe from surveillance and manipulation.

Craig

About SafeSwiss®

SafeSwiss® are global leader in privacy-focused communications software solutions. The primary focus is the encryption and secure transmission of the most vulnerable enterprise and individual communications

SafeSwiss®, a global leader in VoIP and text Encryption

www.safeswiss.com

Email: support-team@safeswiss.com

About the Author

Craig Richardson is a freelance writer based in New Zealand and is a privacy advocate and writes on all things security and privacy. Craig a former Police Officer holds an MBA from Canterbury University and believes Data privacy is a basic human right.

Email: craig8393@me.com

Safeswiss ID: HankMoody