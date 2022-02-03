More about GBI Makes Arrest in Multi-State Cyber Fraud Investigation

Lawrenceville, GA (February 2, 2022) – A year-long investigation conducted by the GBI Cyber Crime Center (G3C) has resulted in the arrest of Ngozi Patience Ogbo, age 47, of Lawrenceville, for four counts of Theft by Taking (Four Felony Counts) and one count of Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony.

In February 2021, the GBI began investigating a Business Email Compromise (BEC) cyber fraud that targeted the City of Newnan. The theft from the City of Newnan amounted to $175,603 of which $135,586 was recovered by law enforcement.

The investigation resulted in the identification of at least five additional victims in multiple states outside of Georgia who suffered combined losses of approximately $95,748.80. In each instance, Ogbo is accused of acting as a facilitator (commonly known as a “Money Mule”) to move the stolen funds from the victims to other participants located both within the United States and abroad.

Ogbo will face these charges in Gwinnett County.

The investigation was conducted in coordination with the GBI Columbus investigative office, United States Secret Service, United States Postal Inspection Service, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Cyber Fraud Task Force of the Georgia Attorney General.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation encourages all Georgians to learn to avoid becoming cyber fraud victims. Specific information on Business Email Compromise (BEC) fraud can be found at www.fbi.gov/scams-and-safety/common-scams-and-crimes/business-email-compromise.

Report cybercrime to your local law enforcement and online at www.ic3.gov.