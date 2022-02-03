Submit Release
Artist, Writer and Educator Dennis Stevens Launches Website to Look at Intersections of Art and Technology

Redefining Craft offers pedagogically useful content, such as newly created Styrofoam cup NFT

NEW YORK , OH, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dennis Stevens, an American artist, writer and educator, is launching a new subscription-based content stream that interrogates aesthetics in the places and spaces where art, craft, design and technology intersect. Redefining Craft looks for 21st century answers to 21st century problems.

"While most craft-focused online content centers around a practitioner's work, Redefining Craft is centered on the manifestation of values through people and their projects," Stevens said. "Redefining Craft is building pedagogically useful content that is relevant to the hybrid intersections of art, craft and design, as well as these domains' relationship to technology and critical thinking as it pertains to the education and training of students in studio art and design."

Stevens, who holds a bachelor's of fine arts in ceramics and studio art from Clemson University, a master's in instructional technology from San Jose State University, and a doctorate in art and art education from Columbia University, has created a demonstration of pedagogically useful content through a nonfungible token (NFT) of a Styrofoam cup.

The image, titled "Stevens Maker Styrofoam Cup: the NFT as art-for-the-people in the age of mechanical reproduction, (The Birth of American Mingei)," originated in Stevens' undergraduate work in ceramics at Clemson. It is intended to advance the conversation around the function of art, craft and design in the 21st century. The NFT is currently for sale on OpenSea.

"The image as a tangible object demonstrates how NFTs can be more than just commerce, meaning that they can help connect real-world activity that students are interested in to the broader contextual issues of teaching studio art and design in higher education," Stevens said.

Stevens has recently re-launched Redefining Craft, formerly a popular blog, to spark conversations about the hybrid intersections of art, craft and design in the 21st century. The pandemic has pushed teaching and learning in studio art and design to online formats, which has changed how conversations happen in higher education in these areas.

To subscribe to Stevens’ content stream, visit RedefiningCraft.com.

