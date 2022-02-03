A Dreamy Exciting Adventure and Happiness of Rick and Jack

“Jack spent the whole day at school learning ‘stuff’ that he was just not interested in Math and English and Science. When am I going to use this ‘stuff’ anyway? he thought.”” — Excerpts from The Adventures of Rick and Jack

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rick Randall has published his dream adventure book title, The Adventures of Rick and Jack. It is an illustration book. Dr. Rick and Jack, tired of work and school, dream about going to Hawaii and becoming beach bums. Mysteriously, they are suddenly on the beach collecting some cool coral and a few pieces of lava rock. Free from work and school seemed like a great idea, but it didn't take long for Jack to realize that what he had at home might have been better than he thought. Jack was not sure if the whole thing was real or a dream but what he did learn for sure is there is no place like home!

A humorous story with a fun twist at the end that will help children realize the value of a shower, breakfast, and a toothbrush.

“This is a great children’s book, great for reading to your kids and family. It is an amazing book!”

— Anne Covey, Amazon customer review.

"It is a fun story that helps young Jack realize that what he thought wasn’t so good in his life turns out not so bad after all. The value of a hot shower, a toothbrush, breakfast, mom, and there is no place like home. Great illustrations! Pass the positive.” — Barnes & Noble customer review.

Rick Randall, a retired chiropractor with a passion for mentoring young people, has published his new book “The Adventures of Rick and Jack”: an excellent addition to any children’s library. He is currently working on the sequel of the book.

The Adventures of Rick and Jack

Written by: Rick Randall

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

