"Your Dreams Will Come True If You Know Your Goal"

“Never give up on what you want to do. The person with big dreams is more powerful than one with all the facts.”” — Albert Einstein.

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roseline Ifidon has published her book title All Things Are Possible. It is a book that encourages children to believe in their dreams. When they strive hard, it will come to pass. It is vital to encourage children to aspire to be the best they can be.

This book is about having a dream or goal and you can achieve it. It has colorful illustrations in the book. One of the characters featured in the book was a little girl named Divine, who liked to play in a garden. She has a dream of playing forever in the garden because of the beautiful and colorful landscapes. This book is based on the children’s perspective. Further check the other characters' dreams.

Roseline Ifidon was born in Nigeria and grew up in a humble Christian home with her parents, an older sister, and four younger brothers. Growing up, she remembered her mother used to tell them bedtime stories in the evenings. Her mother never read the stories from a book, she always remembered the different stories, and she could tell every one of the stories again. Her mother informed the children to tell good stories every evening before bedtime.

She left Nigeria to attend College and holds a Psychology degree from the University of Arizona in the United States of America. Upon her return to Nigeria, Roseline worked alongside her parents in their school, Unity Staff School. She taught the kindergarten children, and they always looked forward to her story time. After some years, Ifidon relocated to the United States of America, where she has been working in human services successfully for over 20 years. She thought of encouraging children to achieve their dreams no matter how small.

All Things Are Possible

Written by: Roseline Ifidon

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

