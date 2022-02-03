What Awaits The Encounters of the Bunny and the Human?

“One day, when the adults were busy with other things, I hopped over to the box where the baby was lying. I hopped up onto the box to get a better view of him.”” — My Friend, the Man Who Rode the Donkey

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul E. Parnell has published his fictional book titled My Friend, the Man Who Rode the Donkey, a book that shares the heart-warming tale about a bunny and a human boy whose lives are intertwined because of fate. It was a narrative from the perspective of the bunny and what happened to her and the human boy, their journeys, challenges, and events in their life.

The story unfolds about a young bunny named Esther who decides to leave her home and explore the world. She narrowly escapes a dog as she hopped through a hole in a stable wall. Scared, she stays in the stable for several days. She sees a human baby born and gets a close-up look. As the baby grows up, their lives intersect many times. She never knows his name, but his life becomes vital to her. Sometimes, she does not understand what is happening. Still, she tries to tell the story of what she has seen.

“Great book for youngsters and family.” — Amazon customer review.

“Paul E. Parnell’s expressive tale depicts an unconventional story of friendship and love between a human and a bunny that transcends tribulations of any kind, be it time, nature, and emotion.” — Page Publishing, Inc.

Paul E. Parnell, a loving and dedicated writer and the eldest of five sons, was born in Hastings, Nebraska, and raised in Harvard, Nebraska. When he was a kid, he enjoyed fishing. In high school, he participated in football, basketball, wrestling, track and field, and class plays.

