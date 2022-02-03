A Self-Check to Your Self-Esteem: The Rebirth and Progress of a New Passion and Goals

“The key to happiness is progress and growth and constantly working on yourself and developing something.”” — Lewis Howes.

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Once upon a time, there was a little girl who wanted to be somebody, but she always knew that she was nothing.” When life loses hope, you can always see another dimension to find that new hope. This is what Juanita Gaskin wanted to explore in her new book, Renaissance Dreams: Life’s Journey Through Poetry. This book is a reflection of her life in poetry and photography.

Juanita Gaskin remained dormant as depression and life circumstances held her back. The book refers to the rebirth of passions delayed and of hope to come. She walked through dark times and managed to walk into the light. She reinvented her place in life by not letting fear or the disapproval of others determine her path.

Through poetry, Juanita wrote of her depression. It was her form of therapy and gave her the strength to push beyond the madness to find the inner woman that was lost. The writing was her way of releasing the pain and finding comfort. She awoke to a new beginning. It’s a battle with the self when you reach for a goal with no one there to help you through or cheer you forward.

You wonder whether you have the strength to keep fighting, but you must believe in yourself. It takes a positive mind to get you where you truly belong. Juanita hopes that someone out there will read her book and find the courage to hold on just a little longer.

Juanita Gaskin grew up in Harlem, New York, never knowing what possibilities awaited her. Reading was her first escape, followed by poetry. She received a degree in English / Creative Writing, which became a road map to achieving her goals. Paris was her muse, opening her to a new life direction.

Renaissance Dreams: Life's Journey Through Poetry

Written by: Juanita Gaskin

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

