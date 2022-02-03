What Would It Take to Know Your Worth and Beauty?

God made the branches and woods brown because He thought they were pretty -I Am Too.” — — Aisha

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aisha Shawqi’s book of encouragement, Little Brown Girl empowers brown girls of all ages to be proud of their skin color and show it off like it deserved to be shown off. It is meant for little brown girls of all ages to read simply as a form of self-encouragement and comfort and most importantly, enjoy, as much as the author enjoyed piecing this inspiring book together.

May this book serve as a tool to boost their confidence and make them feel beautiful — because they are.Aisha was able to grasp every minuscule and intricate detail on what an empowerment book should contain, relaying with her readers the very essence of her writing this book. Piecing this book together wouldn’t have been possible without her two beautiful brown daughters where she drew her inspiration from. The resemblance of the book’s message and her daughters is uncanny, seeing

that they exude a fleeting sense of beauty and color. Simply speaking, the book is as beautiful as Aisha and her two daughters are.

The author, Aisha Shawqi is a twenty-three year old wife and mother of two beautiful daughters. She is a certified nurse aide working in a pediatric hospital in Philadelphia. She enjoys helping mothers in need and providing them with various resources. Aisha also comes from a very big family and enjoys being around them. She attended Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls class of 2015 and graduated Gesu Catholic School 2011. Aisha’s inspiration came from her own two beautiful brown girls.

Don’t miss out on this wonderful book and remember, “Your radiant shade of brown skin color makes you beautiful as much as your smile does. Flaunt it.”

Little Brown Girl

Written by: Aisha Shawqi

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

