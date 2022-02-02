Hoyer Statement on Amnesty International’s Distorted Report on Israel

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today following Amnesty International

’s recent report on Israel:

“The recently released Amnesty International report is a gross mischaracterization of Israel, its history, and its values. The report repeats longstanding tropes and double standards that have dogged the world’s only Jewish state since its founding. The authors of this report overlook the fact that Israel’s democratic government is led by a diverse governing coalition that includes both Jews and Arabs and that its judiciary has repeatedly acted to safeguard the rights of Palestinians. They distort the truth about Israel’s founding and the historic connection of the Jewish people to their ancestral homelands. Moreover, they consciously dismiss the struggles that Israel has faced against terrorism and attacks by neighboring countries seeking its destruction and genocide against its people. “At a time when Jews are facing a rise in violence and discrimination in our country and around the world, it is dangerous to be peddling and promoting the same fictions that have long been used to fuel hatred against Jews and against the Jewish state. Our Democratic House Majority will continue to stand with Israel and Jewish communities in efforts to end the spread of misinformation and the vilification of Israel and Jews.”