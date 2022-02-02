Shaftsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B303297

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss

STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 11/18/2021 at 1432 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sycamore Lane – Shaftsbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Financial Exploitation, Prescription Fraud, Exploitation of Services, & Obstruction of Justice

ACCUSED: Todd E. Maddox Sr.

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Bennington, Vermont

VICTIM: N/A

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to assist Arlington Rescue Squad with a mental health call in the area of Shaftsbury, Vermont. Troopers, United Counseling Services, and Arlington Rescue Squad were able to help the individual receive proper mental health treatment. Further investigation of the incident revealed various offenses were being committed. Troopers were able to determine Todd E. Maddox, 53, from North Bennington, Vermont, had been exploiting a vulnerable adult through the means of obtaining prescription medicine from the individual. While speaking with the victim and witness, Troopers discovered the defendant had spoken with the victim in an attempt to obstruct an ongoing investigation. Probable cause was developed after more details were revealed about the incident. As a result, Maddox would later be contacted on February 2nd, 2022. He was released with a citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer the above charges on March 7th, 2022.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/07/2022 at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.