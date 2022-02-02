Agapao: Connecting Your Feelings and Decisions through Love and God

“To love is to give. It’s more than saying the words ‘I love you.’ Love is an action word and becomes authentic when you do something about your love, in addition to saying it.”” — Saying I Love You and Beyond: Is Saying I Love You Enough.

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We used the word “love” regularly to express many different moods, occasions, and situations. Thus, Ralph Mosgrove shared in his book title Saying I Love You and Beyond: Is Saying I Love You Enough. The book illustrates the various facets of love, from friendship to romance, to children, the extended family, to obsessive love, to God’s love. How these furious interpretations intertwine with each other and how God’s love encapsulates all other forms of love.

How love can be perverted and how it can be genuine. If one accepts God’s love, then how can they deny Him in their life? His love has been instilled within us therefore when we love we are acknowledging Him. Otherwise, our love is misplaced and outside of His blessing.

“Mosgrove shows his creative gifts as a storyteller, woven within his rational treatise on love’s broader meaning. His book could be used as a study guide for open-minded and open-hearted Christians looking for new ways to reach out to the less fortunate but no less redeemable Kens and Millies among us.” — Barbara Bamberger Scott, US Review of Books.

“The book written by Mosgrove is a quick read and is a unique book that teaches you about all forms of love. Friendship love, romantic love, family love, and more. I found it neat that the author put terms into the book for example. Agapao means love between friends. I would have never known that.” — Jessica Wright, Amazon’s Vine Voice reviewer.

“Mosgrove delivers his message in a clear format. In each chapter, he introduces each type of love and then uses real-life testaments to illustrate his thoughts on the role of that love in the human experience. The stories’ uses are relatable, realistic, and entertaining. Although he relates each story to Christian values, he does so in a way that is still accessible to both Christians and non-Christians.” — Hannah Beltran, Goodreads review.

Ralph Mosgrove was widowed in 2015, after 60 years of marriage, and retired from a 26-year career in the Navy. He was a pastor for 25 years with The Church of the Nazarene. He provides job counseling, transportation, financial assistance, Bible training, and housing referrals. Ralph holds a Bachelor’s Degree of Independent Studies from Columbia College and has been honored with a Doctor of Divinity Degree, United Theological Bible School, and Seminary.

Saying I Love You and Beyond: Is Saying I Love You Enough

Written by: Ralph Mosgrove

