Department of Veterans' Services launches statewide survey of women veterans 

The Massachusetts Department of Veterans’ Services and the Women Veterans’ Network are conducting a survey of women veterans in the Commonwealth focused on current service needs and utilization.

This confidential survey will help inform how women veterans interact with the DVS and other service providers, and where women veterans need additional resources and support. All responses are anonymous.

Women veterans who complete the survey will have the opportunity to enter a raffle to win one of 20 Dunkin' gift cards, each valued at $20! Your input is valuable and greatly appreciated.