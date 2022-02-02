Color NASA photo signed and inscribed by Wernher Von Braun fetches $14,400 in Weiss Auctions' 2-day sale, January 26-27

NASA photo signed and inscribed by German-born American engineer Dr. Wernher Von Braun, showing a view from Earth from the Apollo 8 spacecraft in orbit around the moon ($14,400).

Collection of 1916-1930 Standing Liberty quarters, missing only the 1927-S coin, a circulation issue set PCGS graded and listed as a top ten set on the PCGS/NGC Registry ($161,000).

Circa 1570 close helmet – approximately 14 inches tall and almost certainly English, possibly attributed to an Earl ($9,300). Close helmets were worn by knights and other men-at-arms.

Lot of five Morgan silver dollars, all from the Carson City, Nevada Mint and dated 1881-1885, each one graded highly at MS66, gaveled for $8,475 against an estimate of $4,000-$6,000.