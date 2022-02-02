Hoyer Statement on House Democrats Holding One Thousand Infrastructure Events Across America

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement

today on House Democrats holding more than 1,000 events across America highlighting the bipartisan infrastructure law :

"Over the past two months, House Democrats have canvassed the country to let our constituents know about the enactment of the bipartisan infrastructure law and its benefits to Americans and our economy. As of today, House Democrats have now held over 1,000 events across our nation, highlighting how Democrats Deliver results For the People.

"This once-in-a-generation legislation represents a critical investment in American workers and communities and demonstrates the commitment of House Democrats to ensuring that everyone can Make It In America. Across the nation, roads, bridges, airports, and water systems will be rebuilt, upgraded, and expanded, creating millions of well-paid jobs – many of them union jobs – in the process. Access to broadband will be greatly expanded to help Americans access opportunities in the global economy and marketplace. Growth of our clean-energy infrastructure will help us meet the challenge of climate change and provide equitable resources to those most vulnerable to the climate crisis. I am proud that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act incorporates many of the policies of the Make It In America plan that I have led since 2010 and that House Democrats have promoted, which helps American workers and businesses get ahead in today's economy by investing in infrastructure, education and skills training, and entrepreneurship. This week, the House will have an opportunity to follow up on the bipartisan infrastructure law by passing the America COMPETES Act of 2022 and continuing our push to ensure that all of our businesses and workers can Make It In America.

"I thank all of our Members for championing America’s infrastructure, and I again recognize the work of House Democrats who contributed so much to the enactment of this legislation. As we continue our work on the America COMPETES Act, I look forward to joining with my colleagues to talk about that and other achievements in our districts in the months ahead."