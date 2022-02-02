Submit Release
News Search

There were 924 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,910 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on House Democrats Holding One Thousand Infrastructure Events Across America

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on House Democrats holding more than 1,000 events across America highlighting the bipartisan infrastructure law

"Over the past two months, House Democrats have canvassed the country to let our constituents know about the enactment of the bipartisan infrastructure law and its benefits to Americans and our economy.  As of today, House Democrats have now held over 1,000 events across our nation, highlighting how Democrats Deliver results For the People.

"This once-in-a-generation legislation represents a critical investment in American workers and communities and demonstrates the commitment of House Democrats to ensuring that everyone can Make It In America.  Across the nation, roads, bridges, airports, and water systems will be rebuilt, upgraded, and expanded, creating millions of well-paid jobs – many of them union jobs – in the process.  Access to broadband will be greatly expanded to help Americans access opportunities in the global economy and marketplace.  Growth of our clean-energy infrastructure will help us meet the challenge of climate change and provide equitable resources to those most vulnerable to the climate crisis.  I am proud that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act incorporates many of the policies of the Make It In America plan that I have led since 2010 and that House Democrats have promoted, which helps American workers and businesses get ahead in today's economy by investing in infrastructure, education and skills training, and entrepreneurship.  This week, the House will have an opportunity to follow up on the bipartisan infrastructure law by passing the America COMPETES Act of 2022 and continuing our push to ensure that all of our businesses and workers can Make It In America.

"I thank all of our Members for championing America’s infrastructure, and I again recognize the work of House Democrats who contributed so much to the enactment of this legislation.  As we continue our work on the America COMPETES Act, I look forward to joining with my colleagues to talk about that and other achievements in our districts in the months ahead."

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on House Democrats Holding One Thousand Infrastructure Events Across America

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.