STRESS RELIEF ORGANIZATION GIVES OUT FREE DEVICES TO THOSE IN NEED

Hundreds of alternative stress devices will be given away in February

TouchPoints alternative stress relief devices have swept the nation; to be able to give away hundreds of free devices is a core part of our mission to help people be their best selves.” — Vicki Mayo, Founder and CEO

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is no denying that America is facing an unprecedented mental health crisis. More than one in five US adults experienced mental illness in 2020. In addition, in December the US Surgeon General declared a mental health crisis among our youth, highlighting 25% of kids reported depressive symptoms and 20% experienced anxiety. But there is groundbreaking wearable technology that can help address this crisis, and we’re mobilized to give away hundreds of devices to those who need them most.

Five years ago, a team of neuropsychologists discovered that by using bilateral stimulation, we can turn off the body's fight or flight mechanism, which is the source of stress and anxiety. The company that made this discovery, TouchPoint Solution, incorporated BLASTTM (bi-lateral alternating stimulation tactile) technology in a wearable device that could be made affordable and accessible to the public. TouchPoints alternative stress relief devices swept the nation and were adopted by over 100 school districts, 600 therapists/group practices and hundreds of thousands of people. In fact, TouchPoints were used to destress over 4 million times in 2021 alone.

TouchPoint Solution is on a mission to change the status quo in the way people think about – and manage – their stress. We are helping people be their best selves, even when they didn’t realize they could be better. We exist to make the world a more happy and peaceful place – because when people are less stressed, they are good neighbors, loving parents, and humble teachers. We operate out of love instead of living in fear.

We want to make an impact, but we need your help to spread the word. We don’t want finances to get in the way of getting this life-changing technology in the hands of as many people, teachers, non-profits, schools, and organizations that could benefit from this technology as possible. Those who need TouchPoints but can’t afford them can fill out a simple application online and, from those applications, we will be awarding hundreds of free sets of TouchPoints in February 2022 alone.



TouchPoints are patented neuroscientific wearables that are scientifically proven to reduce stress and anxiety in over 70% of users in under 30 seconds. Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Vicki Mayo and a team of neuropsychologists, TouchPoints harness BLAST (bi-lateral alternating stimulation-tactile technology) to alter the body’s “fight or flight” response, improving performance and focus, reducing stress and anxiety, and aiding in sleep. TouchPoints were used over 4 million times in 2021 to help people reduce stress and live better lives. For more information, visit www.thetouchpointsolution.com.

