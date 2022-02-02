MDE takes clean air enforcement action against Western Maryland cement plant

DEPARTMENT OF THE ENVIRONMENT TAKES CLEAN AIR ENFORCEMENT ACTION AGAINST WESTERN MARYLAND CEMENT PLANT Settlement agreement with Holcim includes $110,000 penalty

BALTIMORE (Feb. 2, 2022) – The Maryland Department of the Environment has secured an enforcement action against a Western Maryland cement plant for the alleged violation of clean air regulations. A settlement agreement in the case requires payment of a $110,000 penalty and includes provisions for additional financial penalties to deter future violations.

The settlement agreement resolves alleged violations of air pollution regulations at the Holcim (US) Inc. Portland cement plant in Hagerstown. The alleged violations occurred in 2018, 2019 and 2020, and they include exceedances of emissions limits for mercury, sulfur dioxide and total hydrocarbons, along with failure to take required actions related to visible emissions and monitoring.

“All facilities must do their part to protect public health and keep our communities clean,” said Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles. “The Department of the Environment works in collaboration with regulated businesses to ensure they comply with our clean air requirements, but when they don’t, we will take enforcement, including penalties, corrective actions, and increased monitoring.”

The settlement agreement also lists stipulated penalties for any future exceedances of emissions limits relating to mercury, sulfur dioxide and total hydrocarbons over the next twelve months.

# # #