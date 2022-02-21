Dravet Syndrome Foundation announces 2022 DSF Family & Professional Conference
The Dravet Syndrome Foundation 2022 Conference will take place on June 23-25, 2022, in Fort Worth, TX, in collaboration with Cook Children’s Medical Center.
We look forward to bringing our entire community together to learn the latest and work together towards new treatments and a cure for Dravet syndrome”CHERRY HILL, NJ, US, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF) is proud to announce that its 2022 DSF Family & Professional Conference will take place across three days on June 23-25, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas, in collaboration with Cook Children’s Medical Center.
Every two years, the DSF organizes this meeting to bring together patient families, clinicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, industry, and patient advocacy representatives from around the world to share their knowledge and experience and to learn about new and exciting developments in Dravet syndrome research. “We are excited for the opportunity to host our 4th conference event ” said Mary Anne Meskis, DSF Executive Director. “We look forward to bringing our entire community together to learn the latest and work together towards new treatments and a cure for Dravet syndrome.”
Renowned experts in the field of Dravet syndrome will present on treatment options, clinical care, clinical trials, research, and more. In addition, sessions on broader topics will also be offered including daily care, advocacy, resources, and more. Dr. Scott Perry, Head of Neurosciences and Director of the Genetic Epilepsy Clinic at Cook Children’s noted, “Cook Children’s is excited to welcome the Dravet community to the city of Fort Worth, but we are most excited for the outstanding lineup of international experts in Dravet syndrome joining to learn from each other and share their expertise in this condition.”
Dravet syndrome is a rare, catastrophic, lifelong form of epilepsy that begins in the first year of life. Patients suffer from frequent and multiple types of seizures, including life-threatening prolonged seizures that can last for hours (status epilepticus), as well as other health comorbidities and developmental delays. Patients with Dravet syndrome face an 18-20% mortality rate due to SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy), status epilepticus, and accidents. Current treatment options are limited and the constant care required for someone suffering from Dravet syndrome severely impacts not only the patient but the quality of life for the entire family.
Supporters of the event include Title Supporter Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and Presenting Supporters Biocodex and Zogenix, Inc. To learn more about the event, become a supporter, or register, visit dsfconference.org.
About Dravet Syndrome Foundation
Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF) is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to aggressively raise funds for Dravet syndrome and related epilepsies; to support and fund research; increase awareness; and to provide support to affected individuals and families. Since its inception in 2009, DSF has awarded over $5.6M in research grant awards and over $196K in patient assistance.
For more information, visit dravetfoundation.org.
About Cook Children’s Medical Center
Cook Children’s Health Care System embraces an inspiring Promise – to improve the health of every child through the prevention and treatment of illness, disease and injury. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, we’re proud of our long and rich tradition of serving our community. Our not-for-profit organization encompasses nine companies – a medical center, two surgery centers, a physician network, home health services and a health plan. It also includes Child Study Center at Cook Children's, Cook Children's Health Services Inc., and Cook Children's Health Foundation. With more than 60 primary, specialty, and urgent care locations throughout Texas, families can access our top-ranked specialty programs and network of services to meet their unique needs. We’ve worked to improve the health of children from across our primary service area of Denton, Hood, Johnson, Parker, Tarrant and Wise counties for more than 100 years. Based on the exceptional care we provide, patients travel to Cook Children’s from around the country and the globe to receive life-saving pediatric care built on leading technology, extraordinary collaboration and the art of caring.
For more information, visit cookchildrens.org.
