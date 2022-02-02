Submit Release
News Search

There were 941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,939 in the last 365 days.

Sauk Rapids man charged with multiple tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office recently charged John William McPherson, of Sauk Rapids, with four felony counts of filing false or fraudulent individual income tax returns.

The complaint states that Mr. McPherson filed false income tax returns for tax years 2015 through 2018, by overstating his earned income so he could claim the maximum refund from the federal Earned Income Tax Credit and the state Working Family Credit. In 2015 he allegedly claimed to earn $10,000 more than what his W-2 from his only known employer showed. For 2016 through 2018, he allegedly claimed earned income from employers who had no record of employing him. Each year, the complaint alleges, Mr. McPherson claimed a credit that was greater than the state income tax he owed and that he was thus entitled to a refund. The complaint states that Mr. McPherson owes more than $14,300.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous. 

Get the latest news and updates from the Minnesota Department of Revenue by following the department on Facebook and Twitter or by signing up for our email subscription list.

You just read:

Sauk Rapids man charged with multiple tax crimes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.