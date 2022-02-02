Submit Release
News Search

There were 942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,937 in the last 365 days.

Snowmobile Accident in Farmington

CONTACT: CO Ronald B. Arsenault 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 February 2, 2022

Farmington, NH – On Tuesday, February 1, shortly before 9:30 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a snowmobile had crashed on Corridor 305. The rider was John Bartlett, 54, of Auburn, NH. Bartlett was riding with a friend and leading the way. After a long, straight, flat stretch in the trail, the track turns sharply to the left. Due to speed and watering of the eyes, Bartlett missed the corner and went approximately 40 feet into the woods and struck a tree and a rock.

Bartlett sustained serious injuries in the crash. 911 was called, and the Farmington Police and Fire Department along with Fish and Game responded to the scene. Fortunately, the accident occurred just off Route 11, where emergency personnel could access and treat Bartlett quickly. He was treated and transported to Frisbee Memorial Hospital in Rochester for further treatment.

The operator was wearing a helmet and during the investigation it appears speed and inattention to the trail were contributing factors in this accident.

You just read:

Snowmobile Accident in Farmington

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.