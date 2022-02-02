Snowmobile Accident in Farmington

CONTACT: CO Ronald B. Arsenault 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 February 2, 2022

Farmington, NH – On Tuesday, February 1, shortly before 9:30 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a snowmobile had crashed on Corridor 305. The rider was John Bartlett, 54, of Auburn, NH. Bartlett was riding with a friend and leading the way. After a long, straight, flat stretch in the trail, the track turns sharply to the left. Due to speed and watering of the eyes, Bartlett missed the corner and went approximately 40 feet into the woods and struck a tree and a rock.

Bartlett sustained serious injuries in the crash. 911 was called, and the Farmington Police and Fire Department along with Fish and Game responded to the scene. Fortunately, the accident occurred just off Route 11, where emergency personnel could access and treat Bartlett quickly. He was treated and transported to Frisbee Memorial Hospital in Rochester for further treatment.

The operator was wearing a helmet and during the investigation it appears speed and inattention to the trail were contributing factors in this accident.