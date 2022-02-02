New grant now available for small meat processors

OLYMPIA – The application period is now open for a new Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) grant program to support small meat processing operations around the state.

Information about the WSDA Local Meat Processing Capacity Grants, including how to apply, can be found by visiting agr.wa.gov/grants.

The Washington State Legislature has provided $3.6 million for these grants. The purpose of the grant program is to increase access to livestock and poultry processing for small to midsize farmers and ranchers so they can better serve people in Washington State. The COVID-19 pandemic made it clear that there is a need for more meat processing services in Washington, to strengthen food supply chains and local food economies.

The WSDA Local Meat Processing Capacity Grants program will provide grants of up to $150,000 for small projects, and fund large projects between $150,000 and $750,000. To be eligible, small projects must be completed by June 30, 2022, while large projects must be completed by June 30, 2023.

The grants are meant to help small and midsize meat processors expand their capacity to serve small and midsize Washington farmers and ranchers selling meat and poultry products directly to consumers, stores, food hubs, restaurants, schools and other local buyers.

The deadline to apply for a small project grant is Feb. 28, while applicants for the large project grants have until March 7. WSDA will host a webinar on the application process at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9. Please visit the link to the WSDA Local Meat Processing Capacity Grants – Info Session to register and receive a Zoom link to participate.

To be eligible for the grants, the business applying must be owned and operated in Washington, with 75 employees or fewer. Non-profit or government entities providing access to meat processing services or equipment for livestock producers are also eligible.

The grant funds can be used for equipment, facility improvements, planning, and workforce development costs. An application guide with more details on eligibility requirements and examples of the types of expenses covered is available.

For more information, visit agr.wa.gov/grants or email smallfarmbiz@agr.wa.gov. The grant program is part of WSDA’s Focus on Food Initiative, ensuring safe, nutritious food is effectively produced and distributed throughout our state.