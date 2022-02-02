Submit Release
News Search

There were 946 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,934 in the last 365 days.

Destin Parasailing Company Now Taking Reservations

/EIN News/ -- Destin, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destin, Florida -

Just Chute Me, based out of Florida, is pleased to announce that they are now taking reservations in the city of Destin. The parasailing company offers a number of unique packages which allow their customers to experience Destin from a unique vantage point. During each parasailing trip, Just Chute Me takes customers to places that they have never been. Visit https://sunshinedestin.com/parasailing-in-destin/ to make a reservation with ease.

As a winner of the WSIA Parasail Operator of the Year award, Just Chute Me maintains a strong commitment to providing their customers with an outstanding activity that is both safe and exciting. They use only the latest certified equipment and keep all their equipment in working order to ensure that accidents are unheard of. They maintain a fleet of boats captained by highly trained and experienced individuals with a great deal of knowledge on every aspect of parasailing and watercraft safety.

There are two parasailing packages available. The Flyer package allows customers to fly up to 400 feet high with an 800-foot towline for around 10 to 12 minutes. This costs $65, and customers can purchase a photo package for an extra $35. For $45, customers can observe without actually participating.

The parasailing adventure starts with customers taking off from the boat and ends with them landing directly on the boat again. After the Just Chute Me team fits them with a special harness, they are seated on the flight deck before being gently launched and retrieved using a hydraulic winch system. Customers do not need any parasailing experience to participate. First timers have just as much fun as veteran parasailers, and Just Chute Me makes it a point to ensure that everyone has an enjoyable experience throughout their trip. The company can be found at 500 Harbor Blvd, Destin, FL 32541.

“After cruising out of Destin Harbor, your Captain will head South through Destin Pass and into the Gulf of Mexico,” Just Chute Me says. “If sea conditions are too rough in the Gulf, your Captain will head north into the calm waters of Choctawhatchee Bay. In addition to awesome panoramic views of the Destin beaches and Emerald Coast, you will occasionally see dolphins, sea turtles, stingrays, fishermen, tour boats, sunburnt tourists and lots of colorful beach umbrellas!”

All Just Chute Me captains are highly trained, having a combined 20 years’ worth of experience and over 100,000 flights. They also follow the strictest operating guidelines in order to ensure the safety of their customers. A number of people have left great reviews of Just Chute Me on their Google profile and other platforms, praising the company for offering great experiences while also keeping everyone safe.

Visit the company's Facebook page here for more information. Customers may contact the company’s representatives directly if they prefer as well.

###

For more information about Just Chute Me, contact the company here:

Just Chute Me
David Sherman
850-650-4630
dsherman6@hotmail.com
500 Harbor Blvd.
Destin, FL 32541


David Sherman

You just read:

Destin Parasailing Company Now Taking Reservations

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.