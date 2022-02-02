Destin Parasailing Company Now Taking Reservations

/EIN News/ -- Destin, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destin, Florida -

Just Chute Me, based out of Florida, is pleased to announce that they are now taking reservations in the city of Destin. The parasailing company offers a number of unique packages which allow their customers to experience Destin from a unique vantage point. During each parasailing trip, Just Chute Me takes customers to places that they have never been. Visit https://sunshinedestin.com/parasailing-in-destin/ to make a reservation with ease.

As a winner of the WSIA Parasail Operator of the Year award, Just Chute Me maintains a strong commitment to providing their customers with an outstanding activity that is both safe and exciting. They use only the latest certified equipment and keep all their equipment in working order to ensure that accidents are unheard of. They maintain a fleet of boats captained by highly trained and experienced individuals with a great deal of knowledge on every aspect of parasailing and watercraft safety.



There are two parasailing packages available. The Flyer package allows customers to fly up to 400 feet high with an 800-foot towline for around 10 to 12 minutes. This costs $65, and customers can purchase a photo package for an extra $35. For $45, customers can observe without actually participating.

The parasailing adventure starts with customers taking off from the boat and ends with them landing directly on the boat again. After the Just Chute Me team fits them with a special harness, they are seated on the flight deck before being gently launched and retrieved using a hydraulic winch system. Customers do not need any parasailing experience to participate. First timers have just as much fun as veteran parasailers, and Just Chute Me makes it a point to ensure that everyone has an enjoyable experience throughout their trip. The company can be found at 500 Harbor Blvd, Destin, FL 32541.



“After cruising out of Destin Harbor, your Captain will head South through Destin Pass and into the Gulf of Mexico,” Just Chute Me says. “If sea conditions are too rough in the Gulf, your Captain will head north into the calm waters of Choctawhatchee Bay. In addition to awesome panoramic views of the Destin beaches and Emerald Coast, you will occasionally see dolphins, sea turtles, stingrays, fishermen, tour boats, sunburnt tourists and lots of colorful beach umbrellas!”



All Just Chute Me captains are highly trained, having a combined 20 years’ worth of experience and over 100,000 flights. They also follow the strictest operating guidelines in order to ensure the safety of their customers. A number of people have left great reviews of Just Chute Me on their Google profile and other platforms, praising the company for offering great experiences while also keeping everyone safe.



Visit the company's Facebook page here for more information. Customers may contact the company’s representatives directly if they prefer as well.

###

For more information about Just Chute Me, contact the company here:



Just Chute Me

David Sherman

850-650-4630

dsherman6@hotmail.com

500 Harbor Blvd.

Destin, FL 32541





David Sherman