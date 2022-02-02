Palm Beach Ceramics, Providing the Finest Ceramic Coating Services in South Florida
Palm Beach Ceramics, Providing the Finest Ceramic Coating Services in South FloridaPALM BEACH, FL, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Beach Ceramics is one of the highly trusted companies for ceramic coating in South Florida. The company has been operating to deliver only the best for many years.
"How you do one thing, is how you do everything, and everything we do is first class. On that note, that's the way their customers operate too. They always push to have the absolute best there is."
The ceramic company has set high standards by providing the best ceramic car coating, ceramic glass shower coating, and ceramic boat coating in South Florida and beyond.
How Is Palm Beach Ceramics Setting High-Standards Within the Industry?
The company has achieved an excellent reputation by providing only the finest to their clients. Their team of professionals is known to tailor ceramic coating according to the customers’ needs. Furthermore, the products they use are classified as top quality by the customers. Palm Beach Ceramics takes pride in the impressive portfolio they have been maintaining for years. Their spectacular domain extends from marine to automotive and residential services.
With the wonderful work that they have been accomplishing, Palm Beach Ceramics has gathered reviews from its loyal customers that offer testament to their top-quality services.
“Bruce and his team are top-notch. I bought a six-year-old car with paint that had obviously been neglected. I knew I would never have time to polish and wax it myself. I bit the bullet and trusted Bruce to bring my paint back and protect it with the highest quality ceramic coating on the market. Palm Beach Ceramic did NOT disappoint. I can relax now knowing that my paint looks great and will not need any more attention for at least the next few years. It's not the cheapest thing to do with your car but it is definitely worth it. My car is now worth more and I wouldn't bat an eye at having it done to my next vehicle. Thanks, Guys!” -Ryan E.
“I just had Bruce and his team ceramic coat my truck. Not only does it seem to shine so much deeper than other cars parked around it - but this morning was the first time I drove after it is wet. At speed, the water just rolled off my truck like it was nothing. So satisfying to watch lol and it was a nice little wash without me doing anything extra. As far as the service itself, Bruce made sure to keep in touch regarding their progress and it was clear they took their job very seriously. I appreciate that. So grateful to have had this shop do the work. It was painless.” -Emily R.
Reach out to Palm Beach Ceramics for more details about the services that they have to offer. They are happy to provide you with all the information that you need about their products and services.
Contact Palm Beach Ceramics
David Dorwart
Phone: (561) 337-1400
Website: www.palmbeachceramics.com
About Palm Beach Ceramics
Palm Beach Ceramics is a trustworthy company that offers all sorts of ceramic coating services. The company has been offering professional services within South Florida and beyond for the past 25 years. They provide specialized ceramic-related services expertise in marine, automotive, and residential applications.
David Dorwart
Palm Beach Ceramics
+1 (561) 337-1400
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other