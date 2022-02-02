Submit Release
News Search

There were 931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,936 in the last 365 days.

Hylant Expands its Private Client Practice in California

Photo of palm trees in front of buildings with text reading Hylant Expanding Private Client Practice in California

Hylant Expanding Private Client Practice in California

Former Lockton Executive Arnie Salvador Joins As Vice President, Private Client Team Lead

Arnie and his team offer the expertise needed to solve problems and serve customers in this highly specialized space.”
— Tom Hopkins, Vice President, Private Client Practice Leader

TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company announced today that Arnie Salvador, formerly of Lockton’s Signature Client Group, has joined Hylant as Vice President, Private Client Team Lead. He brings with him over 30 years of claims and client service experience and will be leading a team of seasoned and knowledgeable experts in the signature client, business management and family office arena.

“Hylant is making many strategic investments to better serve our customers, including our high-net-worth clients,” said Tom Hopkins, Hylant Vice President, Private Client Practice Leader. “Arnie and his team offer the expertise needed to solve problems and serve customers in this highly specialized space. We are glad they chose to call Hylant home.”

“Having competed against Hylant, I knew it was a special company,” said Salvador. “Their commitment to clients is unparalleled. They are creative in their approach, move quickly and go above and beyond to serve their client family. My team and I are excited to be part of this growing practice.”

Hylant’s Private Client Practice, which serves clients across the country and beyond, is based in the metropolitan Los Angeles area. Tom Hopkins can be reached at tom.hopkins@hylant.com. Arnie Salvador can be reached at arnie.salvador@hylant.com.

ABOUT HYLANT

Founded in 1935, Hylant is one of the largest privately held insurance brokerages in the United States, renowned for both expertise and customer service. We offer complete risk management services; captive consulting and management services; employee benefits brokerage and consultation; merger, acquisition and complex business transaction consultation services; loss control; healthcare management; private client and family office services; and insurance solutions for businesses and individuals nationally and internationally.

Hylant is a founding member of BrokerTech Ventures, the first accelerator program and investor group designed specifically to incubate technologies and drive innovations that benefit insurance brokers and clients. Named 14 consecutive years to the “Best Places to Work in Insurance” list, we have aggressive growth plans and are actively seeking caring people to help us make the world a better place for the clients and communities we serve.

Bridget Scott
www.hylant.com
+1 317-817-5142
email us here

You just read:

Hylant Expands its Private Client Practice in California

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.