Hylant Expands its Private Client Practice in California

Hylant Expanding Private Client Practice in California

Former Lockton Executive Arnie Salvador Joins As Vice President, Private Client Team Lead

TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company announced today that Arnie Salvador, formerly of Lockton’s Signature Client Group, has joined Hylant as Vice President, Private Client Team Lead. He brings with him over 30 years of claims and client service experience and will be leading a team of seasoned and knowledgeable experts in the signature client, business management and family office arena.

“Hylant is making many strategic investments to better serve our customers, including our high-net-worth clients,” said Tom Hopkins, Hylant Vice President, Private Client Practice Leader. “Arnie and his team offer the expertise needed to solve problems and serve customers in this highly specialized space. We are glad they chose to call Hylant home.”

“Having competed against Hylant, I knew it was a special company,” said Salvador. “Their commitment to clients is unparalleled. They are creative in their approach, move quickly and go above and beyond to serve their client family. My team and I are excited to be part of this growing practice.”

Hylant’s Private Client Practice, which serves clients across the country and beyond, is based in the metropolitan Los Angeles area. Tom Hopkins can be reached at tom.hopkins@hylant.com. Arnie Salvador can be reached at arnie.salvador@hylant.com.

ABOUT HYLANT

Founded in 1935, Hylant is one of the largest privately held insurance brokerages in the United States, renowned for both expertise and customer service. We offer complete risk management services; captive consulting and management services; employee benefits brokerage and consultation; merger, acquisition and complex business transaction consultation services; loss control; healthcare management; private client and family office services; and insurance solutions for businesses and individuals nationally and internationally.

Hylant is a founding member of BrokerTech Ventures, the first accelerator program and investor group designed specifically to incubate technologies and drive innovations that benefit insurance brokers and clients. Named 14 consecutive years to the “Best Places to Work in Insurance” list, we have aggressive growth plans and are actively seeking caring people to help us make the world a better place for the clients and communities we serve.