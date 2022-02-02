Dolphin Vagus Nerve Stim Receives Health Canada Approval for Treatment of Covid-19 Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)
Health Canada Approves Vagal Nerve Stimulation Therapy specifically for treating COVID-19 respiratory distress.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Center for Pain & Stress Research Ltd., a bioelectronic medical research company, today announced that its Dolphin VNS device has received breakthrough approval from Health Canada as Canada’s first Vagal Nerve Stimulation Therapy specifically for treating COVID-19.
The Vagus Nerve represents 80% of our bodies parasympathetic “brakes” and NATURALLY controls our breathing and anti-inflammatory responses. Vagus nerve is the ONLY natural defense against COVID-19 ARDS.
As North American COVID-19 related deaths reaching the 1 million milestone, this effective, safe & approved COVID-19 therapy SHOULD be shared by the media with the public.
Dolphin Vagal Nerve Stim Applications:
PREVENTION: Dolphin may be applied to preventatively to friends, FAMILY members or front-line workers to enhance vagal tone & improve immunity. (Home application time <15 min).
ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS: Dolphin Vagal Stim can IMMEDIATELY enhance respiratory functioning, providing a potentially lifesaving intervention into any hospital, clinical or HOME setting (applied in under <10 min/patient).
COVID-19 LONG HAUL RECOVERY: Dolphin Vagal Stim may be applied by front line workers or the suffering public to improve vagal tone/immunity and therefore reduce risk of serious COVID-19 hospitalization.
DOLPHIN VAGAL STIM KIT:
The Dolphin Vagal Nerve Stimulator (VNS) Kit comes with Dolphin device, Vagal Up protocol manual and instructions for at-home or clinical application. Dolphin Vagal Nerve Stimulator (VNS) Kit retails for $699.00 Cdn and may be purchased directly from the company’s website. For more information contact: 1-800-859-8869 or contact info@DolphinMPS.com.
DOLPHIN VAGAL STIM FACT SHEET:
1. COVID RESEARCH: The Use of Non-invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation to Treat Respiratory Symptoms Associated With COVID-19
2. COVID RESEARCH: Vagus Nerve Stimulation: A Potential Adjunct Therapy for COVID-19
3. Health Canada Letter of authorization: Dolphin Vagal Stim-COVID-19 (order #67236)
Bruce Fashong
Center For Pain & stress Research Ltd.
+1 800-859-8869
