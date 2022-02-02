LoginRadius launches M2M Authorization for a Seamless Business Data Access Across Multiple Systems
Leading CIAM solution provider enables businesses to make autonomous decisions based on predefined authorization rules.
In a digital ecosystem, where machine-to-machine (M2M) interaction is swiftly becoming the new normal, secure & efficient authentication between devices becomes vital.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, a leading provider of consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution, announced that their platform now offers Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Authorization that secures data access across multiple business systems.
— Deepak Gupta, CTO of LoginRadius
M2M Authorization provides remote systems with secure access to information, and with this, business systems can communicate autonomously and execute business functions based on predefined authorization.
The latest feature in the CIAM solution is exclusively used for scenarios in which a business system authenticates and authorizes a service rather than a user.
“We have now eliminated human intervention for secure M2M communication through our cutting-edge CIAM as it supports native M2M Authorization capabilities that help businesses achieve greater efficiency coupled with robust security,” he adds.
LoginRadius’ M2M Authorization supports numerous use cases, including but not limited to e-Commerce, CLI Applications, Services Authorization, Support, etc.
M2M Authorization offers endless possibilities for diverse businesses, and here’s the list of its business benefits:
Secure data access across multiple business systems
Granular data access with predefined scopes
Efficient authentication and data exchange
Grant, limit, or block access permissions at any time
Businesses can leverage the highest level of authorization security without hampering overall processes and maintaining a seamless user experience with LoginRadius’ M2M Authorization.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience.
The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third-party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.
The company has been named as a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.
For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.
