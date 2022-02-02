Submit Release
News Search

There were 942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,913 in the last 365 days.

LoginRadius launches M2M Authorization for a Seamless Business Data Access Across Multiple Systems

M2M (Machine-to-Machine) Authorization by LoginRadius

M2M (Machine-to-Machine) Authorization by LoginRadius

Leading CIAM solution provider enables businesses to make autonomous decisions based on predefined authorization rules.

In a digital ecosystem, where machine-to-machine (M2M) interaction is swiftly becoming the new normal, secure & efficient authentication between devices becomes vital.”
— Deepak Gupta, CTO of LoginRadius
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, a leading provider of consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution, announced that their platform now offers Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Authorization that secures data access across multiple business systems.

M2M Authorization provides remote systems with secure access to information, and with this, business systems can communicate autonomously and execute business functions based on predefined authorization.

The latest feature in the CIAM solution is exclusively used for scenarios in which a business system authenticates and authorizes a service rather than a user.
“In a digital ecosystem, where machine-to-machine (M2M) interaction is swiftly becoming the new normal, secure & efficient authentication between devices becomes vital. M2M helps to authenticate devices like a breeze. M2M applications leverage Client Credentials Flow in which they pass along secure credentials to authenticate themselves”, says Deepak Gupta, CTO of LoginRadius.

“We have now eliminated human intervention for secure M2M communication through our cutting-edge CIAM as it supports native M2M Authorization capabilities that help businesses achieve greater efficiency coupled with robust security,” he adds.
LoginRadius’ M2M Authorization supports numerous use cases, including but not limited to e-Commerce, CLI Applications, Services Authorization, Support, etc.

M2M Authorization offers endless possibilities for diverse businesses, and here’s the list of its business benefits:

Secure data access across multiple business systems
Granular data access with predefined scopes
Efficient authentication and data exchange
Grant, limit, or block access permissions at any time

Businesses can leverage the highest level of authorization security without hampering overall processes and maintaining a seamless user experience with LoginRadius’ M2M Authorization.

To stay up to date with LoginRadius Identity product releases, please visit our product update page.

About LoginRadius

LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience.

The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third-party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.
The company has been named as a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.

For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.

Media Team
LoginRadius Inc
+1 844-625-8889
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

LoginRadius launches M2M Authorization for a Seamless Business Data Access Across Multiple Systems

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.