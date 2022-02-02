NuGenesis Medical Now Open

NuGenesis Medical Winter Park labs

NuGenesis Medical Center grand opening of it's first Florida location in Winter Park, FL. We specialize in hormone therapy and healthy fast weight loss

WINTER PARK, FL, ORANGE, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuGenesis Medical Center is pleased to announce the grand opening of its 1st Florida location in Winter Park, FL. The NuGenesis Medical center is located at 2275 Aloma Avenue in the Aloma shopping center near Semoran Blvd.

Who we are:

NuGenesis Medical is committed to helping people in metropolitan Orlando lose weight safely and quickly. All of our programs are physician designed and supervised. Our secret is our affordable individualized plans, specifically catered to needs and personal goals.

How we are different:

NuGenesis Medical offers these services that guarantee success in weight loss:

- Board Certified Medical Doctors and Physician Assistants

- Affordability

- No contracts

- Medical testing to insure safety and effectiveness of plan

- 15 different diets customizable to specific lifestyle

- Registered Dietitians

- Appetite Suppressants / In House Pharmacy

- B-12 Injections

- Lipo Plus Injections

- Low T therapy

- Vitamins and Herbals

- Low Calorie – High Protein snacks

- Lab Testing

- DOT physicals

Where:

Our Winter Park, FL location is in the Publix shopping center at 2275 Aloma Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32791.

Additional locations to be announced at a later date.

How to Contact Us:

407-743-2627

Toll Free at 1-844-LOSE-W8T (844-567-3988)