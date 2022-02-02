Submit Release
News Search

There were 909 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,904 in the last 365 days.

NuGenesis Medical Now Open

NuGenesis Medical

Winter Park

labs

NuGenesis Medical Center grand opening of it's first Florida location in Winter Park, FL. We specialize in hormone therapy and healthy fast weight loss

WINTER PARK, FL, ORANGE, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuGenesis Medical Center is pleased to announce the grand opening of its 1st Florida location in Winter Park, FL. The NuGenesis Medical center is located at 2275 Aloma Avenue in the Aloma shopping center near Semoran Blvd.

Who we are:
NuGenesis Medical is committed to helping people in metropolitan Orlando lose weight safely and quickly. All of our programs are physician designed and supervised. Our secret is our affordable individualized plans, specifically catered to needs and personal goals.

How we are different:

NuGenesis Medical offers these services that guarantee success in weight loss:
- Board Certified Medical Doctors and Physician Assistants
- Affordability
- No contracts
- Medical testing to insure safety and effectiveness of plan
- 15 different diets customizable to specific lifestyle
- Registered Dietitians
- Appetite Suppressants / In House Pharmacy
- B-12 Injections
- Lipo Plus Injections
- Low T therapy
- Vitamins and Herbals
- Low Calorie – High Protein snacks
- Lab Testing
- DOT physicals

Where:
Our Winter Park, FL location is in the Publix shopping center at 2275 Aloma Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32791.
Additional locations to be announced at a later date.

How to Contact Us:
407-743-2627
Toll Free at 1-844-LOSE-W8T (844-567-3988)

Teri Holmbeck
NuGenesis Medical
+1 407-743-2627
email us here

You just read:

NuGenesis Medical Now Open

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.