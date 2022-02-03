India leapfrogs in DeepTech Innovation - in collaboration with Network Science
Network Science, a Global DeepTech Accelerator, announced signing of contracts with clients from Energy & Utilities, Financial Services, Pharma & FMCG verticalsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network Science, a Global DeepTech Accelerator, announced the signing of multi year contracts with clients from Energy & Utilities, Financial Services, Pharma & FMCG verticals – in the last 3 months. Key technologies adopted at scale – Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotics, Augmented Reality, Data Science
Technology time and again has been the hero for our society. As tech innovators are among those who are building the infrastructure for the new normal, on many occasions when we thought the economy was in decline, deep tech innovations have moved us forward.
Network Science is elated to announce their recent deal closures and subsequent onboarding of portfolio clients who are on their path to be unicorns & leaders belonging to different domains. Network Science believes in collaborating with players across industries, motivating enterprises to align with the changing technological needs, pushing them to move towards incorporating deep tech solutions to achieve growth and improve efficiency.
Network Science leverages a 4 vector approach where it doesn't treat cost, growth, risk, and innovation as opposing forces instead combines bold strategies and transformative technologies to help enterprises innovate & solve “Change the Business” Challenges.
Reflecting on the recent wins, Raju Chouthai (Co-Founder and Head of APAC Business) adds saying "We are quite excited to collaborate and innovate with Indian enterprises in their quest to solve real world challenges. Our unique and pioneering portfolio includes
Credit Nirvana – AI led Debt Collection platform
MobCast – ML led Field Employee Engagement platform
Librestream – AR enabled Remote Collaboration platform
Centilytics – Intelligent Cloud Management platform
Enterprises are leveraging these Deep Tech solutions to
- predict the behaviour of their borrowers & personalise their engagement during debt collection
- empower, engage and communicate effectively with field staff using mobile app
- significantly increase machine uptime during operations, maintenance and inspection &
- substantially reduce their public cloud spend
We are witnessing unprecedented demand for Deep Tech across domains including Cyber Security, Zero Code app dev, Cloud Management, Sales Tech, Industry 4.0, Digital Supply Chain & FinTech.
Team Network Science is delighted to partner with industry giants and is looking to provide unique and pioneering DeepTech solutions to co-create innovation & help them foster growth, reduce cost, manage risk & create strategic advantage.
