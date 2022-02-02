Instant Malware Analysis with ANY.RUN Sandbox

ANY.RUN Logo

RUSSIA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN sandbox

ANY.RUN is an interactive malware analysis sandbox. The service detects, analyzes, and monitors cybersecurity threats. ANY.RUN is holding a leading position among platforms that detect malicious programs. 150k malware analytics work with the service every day. And a lot of users benefit from the platform’s results of the investigation.

Instant access technology

In cybersecurity, speed is a key to a successful defense. If an attack happens, the main goal of a SOC specialist is to collect all possible data about the incident, attackers and figure out what the target was. Every second counts.

ANY.RUN worked out a unique technology to boost your analysis – Instant access. We have been working on an entirely new method for a while: a remastered process of launching the task and a faster way to get to the analysis. And now ANY.RUN is the only service that provides so fast analysis.

Instant access technology gives you an opportunity to:

Use this feature for free on all subscriptions.

Analyze a sample faster as you don’t waste time waiting.

Run an unlimited number of tasks and investigate them immediately.

Get the first results in a flash.

Speed up your malware analysis with ANY.RUN’s Instant access!

Contact information

Galina Zueva,

PR Manager at ANY.RUN

Email: g.zueva@any.run

Twitter: @GLZueva

