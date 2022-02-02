Instant Malware Analysis with ANY.RUN Sandbox
ANY.RUN introduces a new technology for fast malware analysis of cyber threats. Free instant access to investigation with the first results immediately.
RUSSIA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN sandbox
ANY.RUN is an interactive malware analysis sandbox. The service detects, analyzes, and monitors cybersecurity threats. ANY.RUN is holding a leading position among platforms that detect malicious programs. 150k malware analytics work with the service every day. And a lot of users benefit from the platform’s results of the investigation.
Instant access technology
In cybersecurity, speed is a key to a successful defense. If an attack happens, the main goal of a SOC specialist is to collect all possible data about the incident, attackers and figure out what the target was. Every second counts.
ANY.RUN worked out a unique technology to boost your analysis – Instant access. We have been working on an entirely new method for a while: a remastered process of launching the task and a faster way to get to the analysis. And now ANY.RUN is the only service that provides so fast analysis.
Instant access technology gives you an opportunity to:
Use this feature for free on all subscriptions.
Analyze a sample faster as you don’t waste time waiting.
Run an unlimited number of tasks and investigate them immediately.
Get the first results in a flash.
Speed up your malware analysis with ANY.RUN’s Instant access!
Find more details in the blog post: https://any.run/cybersecurity-blog/instant-malware-analysis/?utm_source=blog&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=instant_access
Contact information
Galina Zueva,
PR Manager at ANY.RUN
Email: g.zueva@any.run
Twitter: @GLZueva
Galina Zueva
ANY.RUN LLC
+7 903 338-12-36
g.zueva@any.run
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LAUNCH A MALWARE ANALYSIS WITH INSTANT ACCESS TECHNOLOGY