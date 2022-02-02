Refugees Fight Through Film

We’re casting actual Afghan refugees throughout: the people who have fled from Taliban’s terrors. These refugees were the first ones to donate to this film” — Gayatri Kumar, writer and director

BRONXVILLE, NY, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security officially ranked Afghanistan as the worst place for women to live.

In Afghanistan, the most frightening day is marked on almost every girl's calendar: the day she will be sold as a child bride. For some, it is at the age of 15. For others, it is at 5.

The Guardian reported in 2020 that a young woman lived in fear of being given up as a wife to the Taliban. She was also afraid as she’s “a news journalist and I know the Taliban will come looking for me and my colleagues.”

As the writer and director behind "One Day Before Being Sold," Gayatri Kumar aims to make a non-fiction drama about the true stories of women in Afghanistan today.

The film follows the story of a soft-hearted girl who, on her 15th birthday, discovers her father's plan to sell her to the Taliban the next day. It's essentially about how a family without resources and money pass those final 24 hours. Moreover, the story reveals the final refuge for a country that has been utterly isolated.

Kumar says; “The most beautiful part about this project is that we’re casting actual Afghan refugees throughout: the people who have fled from Taliban’s terrors. These refugees were the first ones to donate to this film because it’s very important that this film is made right now.

“The fire is still burning. The iron is hot to strike. So strike the iron.”

This film depends entirely on crowdfunding and it helps refugees who are dying to tell their story. Rewards for donating range from being credited on their website to getting an Afghan family to pray for you. The team claims there are emotional benefits too. They assert that this is “an invitation to the seat

at the table of humanitarians.”

Ultimately, this project is aiming to show that the film industry can be for more than just entertainment. It can have real-life impact. A film about the poor should not make a rich actor richer. It should put money in the hands of the poor. In the refugees’ own words “We can’t pick up a gun. No one is answering our pleas. That’s why we are doing this film.”