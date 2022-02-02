GLAMPING RETREAT WINS PRESTIGIOUS THEO PAPHITIS SBS AWARD
SBS Award given to www.luxuryglampingwales.co.uk
A Pwllheli based adults only glamping retreat has received a business boost from Retail Entrepreneur Theo Paphitis.PWLLHELI, GWYNEDD, WALES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Pwllheli based adults only glamping retreat has received a business boost from Retail Entrepreneur Theo Paphitis. Last week, Mark Barrow, co- owner of Brook Cottage Shepherd Huts, tweeted Theo about the new retreat during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain the prestigious SBS Award and a retweet by Theo to his near half a million Twitter followers. The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3,000 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.
Mark Barrow said, “It has taken Jonathan, my partner, and I, nearly two years to build the huts, so it is great to have support from Theo - he has recognised all our hard work and helped spread the word about us to his following.”
Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website (www.theopaphitissbs.com) will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Brook Cottage Shepherd Huts every success.”
To find out more about Brook Cottage Shepherd Huts visit www.luxuryglampingwales.co.uk
For press interviews and high resolution images please contact:
info@luxuryglampingwales.co.uk
--
BROOK COTTAGE SHEPHERD HUTS - Luxury Boutique Glamping for adults in glorious North Wales
01758 701 551
info@luxuryglampingwales.co.uk
www.luxuryglampingwales.co.uk
Mark Barrow
Brook Cottage Shepherd Huts
+44 1758701551
info@luxuryglampingwales.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Brook Cottage Shepherd Huts Glamping Retreat