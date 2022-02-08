LocaGames is hosting a PC game competition with a $500 first prize

Game contest2022 LocaGames

The deadline for entries is March 31. The grand prize is $500 and five runner up prizes of $100 each are up for grabs.

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adventures Inc. we will be holding an indie game contest for PC on LocaGames, on February 9th, 2022, with a grand prize of $500 and special prizes of $100 each.

We are welcoming contestants worldwide, as long as their game is available in English.

LocaGames is a platform focused on selling indie games to the worldwide international market. Anyone can freely submit their work. LocaGames aims to create a world where game creators can reach an audience beyond their national borders, and supports the overseas localization of indie games.

Application Guidelines

Eligible Games:

- Games that have been submitted to the LocaGames store by the submission deadline and meet the validation criteria (https://www.loca.games/user-guideline) (*Except for games that have joined the official support program)

- The game must be a finished product with no significant bugs.

- The work must be playable in English.

Submission deadline: March 31, 2022 (Thursday)

How to enter: Submit your game to the LocaGames store.

Result announcement: The result will be announced on the website and social media. The winners will be decided by a panel of judges on the LocaGames team.

Prizes and Awards

Grand Prize: 1 entry

1 prize of $500

Special Prizes:

Visual Novel Award: 1 - 3 entries

One Prize $100

The best story-driven game will be selected.

Horror Award: 1 - 3 entries

One Prize $100

The game with the best thrills and scares.

Romance Award: 1 - 3 entries

One Prize $100

The prize will be awarded to the best work with romance as its main theme.

- The prize money will be paid through a registered PayPal account. Japanese participants will be paid in Japanese Yen.

- If candidates remove their work from the store before the results are announced, they will not be selected.

- Candidates will be asked to confirm their intention to receive the award in advance. We will ask the candidates in advance to confirm their intention to receive the award. If they do not respond, we will assume that they have withdrawn.