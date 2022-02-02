Lacson: There's Always a Second Chance in Love, Life

More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-theres-always-a-second-chance-in-love-life

In life and in love, Filipinos must never lose hope that better days will always be ahead.

Partido Reporma chairman and presidential bet Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson shared this advice with Filipinos who continue to face challenges in their everyday lives - as well as their love lives this February.

"Huwag mawalan ng pag-asa. Habang may buhay, may pagasa. Huwag patayin ang puso kasi dapat laging buhay yan, kasi laging may second chance (Don't lose hope. So long as there is life, there is hope)," Lacson said in an interview on Bombo Radyo, when asked by program co-anchor Jane Buna for his thoughts and advice for Valentine's Day.

"Maging sa pang-araw araw nating mga problema o hinaharap lalo sa pag-ibig, meron laging second chance (Whether it's the problems we face in love or in life, there is always a second chance)," he added.

For this year's Valentine's Day, Lacson said he will gift his wife Alice with roses and chocolates, as he has done every year.

Lacson and his Vice Presidential bet, Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, are hoping to give Filipinos hope for a better life with their programs themed on fixing the ills of government (Aayusin ang Gobyerno, Aayusin ang Buhay ng Bawat Pilipino) and running after thieves especially in government (Uubusin ang Magnanakaw).

Also, Lacson said he would pray daily that the Philippines and Filipinos would see better days ahead, especially in the wake of the devastation caused by the pandemic on our health and economy.