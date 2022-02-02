Personal Services Market Utilizes Online Platforms For Customer Convenience

Personal Services Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal care service companies such as beauty salons, spas are increasingly marketing their services through online platforms. Personal services market trends include websites or applications that allow customers to book appointments with beauticians who provide services such as haircut, styling, makeup, massage and others at the customer's premise. For instance, Lisa, an online platform offers haircuts, massage, manicures and others at home upon making prior booking. Other such online personal care service platforms include Glamsquad, Urban Company, Luxit and Glamazon.

The personal services market's growth is expected to be aided by stable economic growth forecast in many developed and developing countries. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global real GDP growth reached 3.7% in 2019 and 2020, and is expected to reach 3.6% from 2021 to 2023. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the personal services market growth. According to the personal services market overview, developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase disposable incomes, driving the demand for personal services market.

The global personal services market size is expected to grow from $1.02 trillion in 2021 to $1.17 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The personal services market is expected to reach $1.72 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

Major players covered in the global personal services industry are Service Corporation International, Elis SA, Fantastic Sams, Weight Watchers International Inc, Spotless Group Holdings Ltd, Tivity Health, Dignity plc, Regis Corporation, ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE and CSC Serviceworks Holdings Inc.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the personal services market in 2021. North America was the second-largest region in personal services market. The regions covered in the personal services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

TBRC’s global personal services market research report is segmented by type into personal care services, death care services, dry-cleaning and laundry services, other personal services, private household services, by mode into online, offline, by distribution channel into specialist retail stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies/drug stores, online retail channels, other distribution channels.

Personal Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Personal Care Services, Death Care Services, Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services, Other Personal Services, Private Household Services), By Mode (Online, Offline), By Distribution Channel (Specialist Retail Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Online Retail Channels, Other Distribution Channels) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

