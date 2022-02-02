Digital Asset Management Market to Reach US$ 13.4 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 19.2% | Size, Share, Growth & Forecast 2022-27

Digital Asset Management Market Report

The global market reached a value of US$ 4.7 Billion in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 13.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 19.2% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Digital Asset Management Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global digital asset management market reached a value of US$ 4.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 19.2% during 2022-2027. Digital asset management (DAM) includes effective management and distribution of digital assets, such as images, documents, creative files, audio, and video clips. These solutions allow enterprises to catalog, store, retrieve, and distribute large collections of valuable digital assets in an effective manner. Due to these benefits, they find extensive applications across various industries, including information technology (IT), telecom, healthcare, hospitality, construction, media, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-asset-management-market/requestsample

Global Digital Asset Management Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by rapid digitization across multiple industries. This, along with the emergence of cloud-based services across the globe, is providing an impetus to the market. Moreover, with the rapid outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a considerable rise in the adoption of DAM solutions by multiple companies for management, delivery, and analysis of digital assets, which is providing a thrust to market growth. Furthermore, the widespread integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with DAM solutions has positively influenced market growth. Additionally, a significant rise in the demand for collaborative digital workflow and the increasing focus on digital marketing have also provided an impetus to market growth.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-asset-management-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Cognizant Technology Solutions

• OpenText Corporation

• Adam Software

• Canto Inc.

• Celum

• North Plains Systems

• Mediabeacon Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Widen Enterprises Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• QBank

• Webdam Inc

Breakup by Component:

• Solution

• Services

o Consulting

o System Integration

o Support and Maintenance

Breakup by Type:

• Brand Asset Management System

• Library Asset Management System

• Production Asset Management System

Breakup by Application:

• Sales and Marketing

• Broadcast and Publishing

• Others

Breakup by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by Deployment:

• On-premises

• Cloud

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

• Media and Entertainment

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Education

• Travel and Tourism

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Latest Research Reports By IMARC Group:

Logistics Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/logistics-market

Tissue Paper Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tissue-paper-market

Animal Health Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/animal-health-market

Office Furniture Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/office-furniture-market

Seaweed Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/seaweed-market

Data Center Rack Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-center-rack-market

Smart Bathroom Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-bathroom-market

Cement Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cement-manufacturing-plant

Adhesive Tapes Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/adhesive-tapes-market

Green Cement Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/green-cement-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.