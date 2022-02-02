Start-up Automobilist obtains further investment from entrepreneur Karel Komárek
I have been fond of this project from the beginning. It was a very intuitive and personal choice, which has permitted me to expand my professional and personal relationships.”PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur Karel Komárek has increased his share in the company Automobilist, and now holds a 50% share. This company is a renowned creator of automotive and motorsport-themed artworks, created in cooperation with global brands. The company’s most high-profile ambassadors include three-time F1® World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart or thirteen-time F1 Grands Prix winner and runner-up in the 2001 F1 World Championship, David Coulthard.
Karel Komárek has privately supported Automobilist since it began as a start-up in 2018. At the end of last year, he increased his share in the company to 50%. “I have been fond of this project from the beginning. It was a very intuitive and personal choice, which has permitted me to expand my professional and personal relationships. Automobilist’s current results show that its team is capable of fulfilling its ambitious future plans. I am a big fan of its current products, and especially their vision for the future,” says Karel Komárek.
With the company now on-track to become a major player in the market for automotive and motorsport artwork, which bring memorable moments from the world of motorsport (both past and present) in unrivalled high definition. Automobilist’s work covers officially-licensed prints and NFTs (collection tokens which can be bought and sold using cryptocurrency). The increase in the company’s capital will allow it to realise its strategy for expansion to global markets.
“I am convinced that in the next three years, we can expect significant growth. We want to address a customer base which encompasses 1.3 billion car owners, another 1.9 billion motorsport supporters, and an additional 1.5 billion people who are interested in the themes of our future projects. Strategic support from Karel Komárek is definitely one of our most important assets,” explains Pavel Turek, CEO of Automobilist, when asked about the company’s future plans.
After a few initial NFT drops, Automobilist plans to establish a permanent presence in the Metaverse. The company’s vision is to deliver unique motorsport experiences for a global community. The future roadmap also includes unique online gaming and Web3-enabled digi-physical experiences.
The Automobilist company is known for its sophisticated artwork and authentic renderings of all featured cars. Behind every piece is an emotion-filled story, created by a small but power-packed team across half-a-dozen nationalities representing three continents. The company was co-founded by Pavel Turek, Jan Rambousek and Petr Milerski.
Automobilist develops artworks in officially-licensed partnerships with motorsports including Formula 1®, The World Rally Championship (WRC), ACO 24h Le Mans, as well as automotive brands, including Mercedes, Aston Martin, McLaren, Maserati, Porsche. Moreover, the company has created artwork capturing key moments, featuring Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, Michael Schumacher, Jody Sheckter, David Coulthard, or Sir Jackie Stewart.
Automobilist runs the official F1® Print Store, as well as the Le Mans 24H and the WRC Print Stores. The company also has an online store (automobilist.com), as well as shops in Munich and another store, which will open in Prague this month. In 2021, it sold 31 000 physical and digital products to 75 markets.
Karel Komárek is the founder of KKCG Group. KKCG focuses its activities in the lottery and gaming industries, oil and natural gas, information technology, and real estate. The KKCG Group operates in more than 35 countries throughout the world and it includes companies such as Allwyn, MND Group, ARICOMA Group, KKCG Real Estate, Springtide Ventures, and others. In 2021, Forbes magazine estimated Mr Komárek’s wealth at 5.4 billion USD and placed him in 502nd place on the global list of billionaires (he was second-wealthiest in the Czech Republic).
Karel Komárek is also a major philanthropist. His Karel Komárek Family Foundation has supported the Kennedy Center in Washington for several years. Last year, it donated 7.5 million USD towards renovating the South Moravian region, which had been affected by a devastating tornado. Mr Komárek also sponsors the Dvořák Prague International Music Festival, and his Karel Komárek Proměny Foundation has cultivated the natural environment and public space for nearly 15 years.
