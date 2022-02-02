The Robotic Barista Known As Rozum Café Launches First Robotic Franchise
Rozum Café, the robotic barista project by Rozum Robotics, has recently become the foundation for a full-fledged robotic franchise.MINSK, BELARUS, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rozum Café, the robotic barista project by Rozum Robotics, has recently become the foundation for a full-fledged robotic franchise. The chain is known as Cubo Coffee House located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and was developed by the EMC company with Rozum Robotics being the robot supplier.
The robotic baristas can be found in Riyadh Digital City, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Center, Al-Nakheel Mall, Al-Rajhi Bank Headquarters. King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Center boasts of 3 coffee points, including the one at King Abdullah Center for Oncology and Liver Disease.
Rozum Café is an automated coffee point with a robotic barista being in charge of coffee making 24/7. The robotic arm can whip up six classic hot beverages as well as three iced coffee drinks, and it doesn’t need any human assistance in doing so—at all.
The product boasts of several features:
The robotic barista can make more than 400 cups per shift.
- It takes only 1 minute to make an espresso.
- Thanks to automation, the taste of beverages is always consistent.
- The coffee is of specialty quality.
- To prepare a new drink, the robotic barista uses professional coffee equipment.
- Rozum Café doesn’t need water and sewage connections and suits busy locations: airports, hospitals, malls, etc.
- It is easy to maintain and manage. Owners can view all the statistics on the coffee consumed online and control the coffee point remotely.
The robotic barista aims at solving the increasing shortage of skilled professionals in the F&B sector, making specialty coffee available to everyone, and providing customers with a safe coffee experience. The latter is especially important for hospitals where doctors, patients, and visitors are more vulnerable to infections.
More launches are planned, namely for Dubai and Europe — so one can say that the future is really here.
*Rozum Robotics LLC is an R&D and manufacturing company with representative offices in the USA, Russia, and Belarus. The company specializes in innovative robotics and high-precision motor technology. Its product range includes collaborative robotic arms for industrial and commercial use, high-torque compact servos, and frameless motors.
