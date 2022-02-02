Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,010 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,051 in the last 365 days.

The Robotic Barista Known As Rozum Café Launches First Robotic Franchise

The robotic barista under Cubo Coffee House in Riyadh

Rozum Café, the robotic barista project by Rozum Robotics, has recently become the foundation for a full-fledged robotic franchise.

MINSK, BELARUS, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rozum Café, the robotic barista project by Rozum Robotics, has recently become the foundation for a full-fledged robotic franchise. The chain is known as Cubo Coffee House located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and was developed by the EMC company with Rozum Robotics being the robot supplier.

The robotic baristas can be found in Riyadh Digital City, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Center, Al-Nakheel Mall, Al-Rajhi Bank Headquarters. King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Center boasts of 3 coffee points, including the one at King Abdullah Center for Oncology and Liver Disease.

Rozum Café is an automated coffee point with a robotic barista being in charge of coffee making 24/7. The robotic arm can whip up six classic hot beverages as well as three iced coffee drinks, and it doesn’t need any human assistance in doing so—at all.

The product boasts of several features:

The robotic barista can make more than 400 cups per shift.

- It takes only 1 minute to make an espresso.

- Thanks to automation, the taste of beverages is always consistent.

- The coffee is of specialty quality.

- To prepare a new drink, the robotic barista uses professional coffee equipment.

- Rozum Café doesn’t need water and sewage connections and suits busy locations: airports, hospitals, malls, etc.

- It is easy to maintain and manage. Owners can view all the statistics on the coffee consumed online and control the coffee point remotely.

The robotic barista aims at solving the increasing shortage of skilled professionals in the F&B sector, making specialty coffee available to everyone, and providing customers with a safe coffee experience. The latter is especially important for hospitals where doctors, patients, and visitors are more vulnerable to infections.

More launches are planned, namely for Dubai and Europe — so one can say that the future is really here.

*Rozum Robotics LLC is an R&D and manufacturing company with representative offices in the USA, Russia, and Belarus. The company specializes in innovative robotics and high-precision motor technology. Its product range includes collaborative robotic arms for industrial and commercial use, high-torque compact servos, and frameless motors.

Anastasiya Starovoytova
Rozum Robotics
+375 44 701-02-00
anastasiya.starovoytova@rozum.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

The Robotic Barista Known As Rozum Café Launches First Robotic Franchise

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.