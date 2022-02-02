Security Automation Startup Cerby Announces $12M Round
Silicon Valley-based Cerby raises an oversubscribed round to accelerate product development and grow its global commercial team.
Cerby automatically carries out critical security hygiene tasks without compromising productivity.”SILICON VALLEY, CA, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cerby, a cybersecurity company that enables enterprises to register and improve the governance of non-IT managed apps, announced today a $12M financing round led by Ridge Ventures with participation from ACapital, Founders Fund, Gokul Rajaram, Okta Ventures, and Salesforce Ventures. Cerby’s founders, as well as existing investors Bowery Capital and AV8 Ventures, also participated.
— Yousuf Khan
Cerby addresses the enterprise security risk associated with apps managed by non-IT administrators - a $400b market globally. According to Gartner, 40% of global technology spend currently occurs outside of IT with the percentage forecasted to grow to 90% over the next decade. The emergence of Product-led Growth (PLG) as a standard go-to-market model is a key tailwind behind this shift in who is buying technology for the enterprise. While PLG has enabled unparalleled app autonomy and productivity for non-IT business users, it has also created a broader attack surface that generates one out of every three cyber security incidents.
Cerby tackles the issue of non-IT managed apps, enabling individual business units to retain agency over their app stack while reducing the corresponding risk and attack surface. Unique to Cerby’s approach is its registration and automation platform. Cerby leverages an incentives-based system to encourage non-IT users to self-register their non-IT managed apps. Once registered, Cerby’s database of integrations allows Cerby to recognize and automatically correct the security gaps typically introduced by those apps. Cerby also auto connects apps with existing security platforms, like a corporate identity provider, even when the apps lack the underlying standards support.
“In this new world where business users are increasingly remote and have far more say over the apps they use to get work done, there is a need for a new generation of security products that begin with the business user to ensure security is everyone’s focus,” says Belsasar Lepe, CEO and co-Founder of Cerby. “We are excited to bring an amazing set of investors and advisors onboard who will help us realize this vision.”
“As a longtime CIO, Cerby’s approach immediately resonated with me,” says Yousuf Khan, Partner at Ridge Ventures and Cerby board member. “Today, the average business employs around 360 SaaS-based apps with over half managed outside of IT. Cerby’s platform is built for this reality. Cerby automatically carries out critical security hygiene tasks without compromising productivity. With Cerby, IT teams can have greater assurance in securing business apps and the users who rely upon them.”
Cerby’s platform is available globally and in use by SMBs and Fortune 2000 customers alike.
