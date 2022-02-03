Forthcoming documentary exploring Haitian identity seeking experts and investors
Indie filmmaker aims to tell a different story about Haiti with his latest project, “Castles in Haiti”, highlighting triumph, hopes, dreams & intersectionality.WASHINGTON, D.C., U.S., February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team behind the forthcoming documentary "Castles in Haiti" has announced the launch of its latest crowd-funding campaign on Kickstarter after completing preliminary interviews and research. The project has a goal of $75,000 in order to complete filming and share a side of Haiti which is rarely shown by media.
“When most people think about Haiti, their minds go immediately to the number of tragedies that have recently stricken the country. Destruction, heartache, and decimation by natural disasters and political crises often pervade the stories of Haiti in mainstream media,” said Dielson Gustama, filmmaker. “While Haiti has experienced significant challenges, there’s much more to show about this rich, multicultural melting pot of heritages and cultures.”
Through this project, Gustama aims to shift the prevailing narratives that paint Haiti as a country devoid of hope as well as cultural and ethnic diversity, reimagining what people know and think about the Caribbean nation. Through a series of interviews with scholars, artists, experts and prominent Haitians in the U.S., Canada, Haiti, Europe and elsewhere, the film will showcase the impact of the Haitian diaspora and depict Haiti as a lively, diverse country, with multicultural roots from every corner of the globe. It will further highlight the many traditions which immigrants brought with them to Haiti, including food, music, art and faith, and which have ultimately created a distinct cultural climate and nuanced heritage.
The collective view of Haiti as a predominantly black nation also fails to recognize the incredibly diverse realities that have existed since the country’s inception. In actuality, many Haitians in Haiti and around the world are made up of any mixture of African, American, Spanish, British, Canadian, French, Arabs, German, Indian, Chinese, Jewish, Polish and Italian ancestral heritage.
“The film will attempt to capture the nuance and beauty of Haitian identity. ‘Castles in Haiti’ is a love letter to Haiti and to all who call it home, myself included,” said Gustama, who emigrated from Haiti to Florida with his parents as a child. “It’s an emotional and visually stunning testament to the hopes and dreams that are alive on the island and will explore what it truly means to be Haitian.”
To bring "Castles in Haiti" to life, Gustama and team are asking for the public to champion the project on Kickstarter, with expectations that production and marketing will require at least $75,000. The project offers backer levels beginning at $10, with rewards along the way, including special thank you shoutouts, production postcards and private screenings.
To learn more head to: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1125211735/castles-in-haiti-film-documentary
Dielson Gustama
Castles in Haiti, LLC.
contactus@castlesinhaiti.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other