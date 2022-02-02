Governor Newsom Announces Homekey Grants for New Homeless Housing in Los Angeles and Sacramento

Roomkey and Homekey sheltered 58,000 unhoused Californians

California Blueprint proposes $2 billion for total $14 billion homelessness package that will create 55,000 new housing units and treatment slots in the coming years

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced $45 million in awards for two new Homekey projects in Los Angeles and Sacramento which will provide 170 units of housing for people exiting homelessness. Including today’s announcement, California has awarded $323 million for 1,208 units across 14 projects statewide as part of the expanded Homekey program- a key component to the Governor’s $12 billion plan to tackle homelessness.

“California is moving with unprecedented speed to house people experiencing homelessness through Homekey,” said Governor Newsom. “Behind every grant award we make for Homekey is the story of a Californian who will no longer have to sleep in a tent, in a car or on the street – these 170 units represent a fresh start for our most vulnerable residents.”

Earlier today, Governor Newsom visited the newest Homekey site in Sacramento, which upon completion will provide 92 units of permanent supportive housing.

Since its launch in 2020, Homekey has been the fastest, largest, most cost-effective addition of permanent housing in California history, successfully re-engineering the strategy to create more housing for people experiencing homelessness. Last September, the Governor announced a $2.75 billion expansion of the program, builiding on the $846 million invested in the program, and already the state has approved projects that are on track to create 1,208 units of housing for Californians most in need of a safe place to call home.

Governor Newsom’s multibillion-dollar homeless housing investments will provide more than 55,000 new housing units and treatment slots in the coming years. Building on last year’s historic $12 billion investment to help get the most vulnerable people off the streets, the California Blueprint proposes an additional $2 billion investment in behavioral health housing and encampment rehousing strategies, creating a total $14 billion package to confront the homelessness crisis.

“We’re proud of how cities like Sacramento and Los Angeles continue to move with a sense of urgency to house people experiencing homelessness by leveraging Homekey,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramírez. “Close partnerships like this one, between the state and local jurisdictions, are the reason Homekey has been so successful.”

“When the work is complete on the two projects approved today, the state will see an additional 170 units of housing for people most in need – and we continue to approve projects on a rolling basis, which should offer hope for California’s most vulnerable residents,” added HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez.

Today’s awards include the following projects:

The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles has been awarded more than $21 million for an acquisition of newly constructed apartment building located near off-site amenities including a transit station, pharmacy, library, grocery store and park. This project will offer 78 units of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness. On-site supportive services include individualized case management, including income support, and access to physical and behavioral health services, substance abuse treatment and eviction prevention.

The Housing Authority of the City of Sacramento has been awarded nearly $24 million to provide 92 units of permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness. This project is a hotel acquisition and rehabilitation featuring individual case management and service coordination in physical health, behavioral health, benefits and documentation assistance, and education and employment services. Services will also include life skills, including financial literacy, household maintenance, nutrition and cooking, and interpersonal communication and relationships. This project is centrally located in downtown Sacramento within a mile or less of a light rail station, department store, health facility, public library, pharmacy and grocery store.

Additional Homekey awards will be announced in the coming weeks. Completed applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until funds are exhausted or May 2, 2022, whichever comes first. For more information, please visit the Homekey webpage.