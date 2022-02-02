GREAT Joins Amplience Partner Program, Enabling Brands to provide Exceptional Experiences Without the Complexity

Using MACH (Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native, and Headless) and Composable, the partnership delivers on the promises of digital-first.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GREAT, a leader in digital transformation solutions, announced that it has joined the Amplience Partner Program as a Certified Partner. The partnership solidifies GREAT's commitment to helping clients build experiences that allow unparalleled flexibility to delight customers and drive conversions.

"Creating remarkable experiences starts with an awareness that technology doesn't replace human connection. The flexibility of Amplience's MACH architecture & Composable commerce Packaged Business Capabilities allow our clients to create deeper, more adaptable connections easily and at scale," said Jess Moore, CEO & Co-Founder of GREAT.

Amplience is a headless, API-first digital marketing platform that gives more than 350 of the world's top brands the freedom to do more.

"We're thrilled to partner with GREAT and welcome them to our partner network," said Adam Sturrock, VP of Product Marketing at Amplience. "Headless commerce is the future. The next generation of implementers, like GREAT, who embrace MACH and Composable architectures will be the ones that build the best solutions for their customers now and into the future."

To learn more about GREAT and its digital transformation capabilities, visit greatcloudservices.com.

About GREAT

GREAT is an independent digital services company that builds robust solutions that help the world's top brands solve complex problems. Focused on creating flexible experiences that leverage MACH and composable commerce architectures, GREAT is a trusted advisor to brands like British American Tobacco, Sempra Energy, and Autodesk.

GREAT, headquartered in Encinitas, CA, operates globally with offices in the United States and Argentina. For more information, visit https://www.greatcloudservices.com/