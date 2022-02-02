February 1, 2022

Governor Janet Mills today applauded an announcement that GWI, Arctaris, and the Finance Authority of Maine will form a public-private partnership to bring affordable, high-speed internet to East Millinocket, Millinocket, and Medway, as well as parts of Belfast and South Portland.

“Ensuring that Maine people and businesses have access to high-speed, affordable broadband is vital for our state’s economic recovery and future prosperity, which is why my Administration has prioritized improving connectivity across Maine,” said Governor Janet Mills. “Public private partnerships like these help drive forward these efforts, and I applaud GWI, Arctaris, and FAME for working together to expand access to low-cost, high-speed broadband, particularly in the Katahdin region.”

According to the announcement, GWI and Arctaris will build more than 240 fiber-optic route miles, and the networks will pass over 12,000 residential and business premises. The networks will cover significant portions of South Portland and Belfast, including opportunity zones, that also encompass the economically distressed areas constituting the first phase of subsequent projects. The network will cover all premises in Millinocket, East Millinocket and Medway. The projects are made possible through a partnership with FAME, which is providing a loan and commercial guarantee support to the project.