Submit Release
News Search

There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,941 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on Breakthrough COVID-19 Case

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after testing positive for COVID-19:

“This afternoon, I tested positive for COVID-19, and I am experiencing mild symptoms. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and already received my booster shot. I’m very grateful to the researchers, scientists, and medical experts who worked hard to develop the COVID-19 vaccines and to all the extraordinary public health workers and volunteers in our communities who have tirelessly worked to get shots into arms. In line with CDC guidelines and guidance from the Office of the Attending Physician, I will be working from home this week during my isolation period, and in order to protect the safety of other Members, staff, employees, and visitors to the Capitol, I will utilize proxy voting. I look forward to returning to the Capitol once my isolation period is over to continue carrying out the important work of leading House Democrats as we govern responsibly For the People.”

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on Breakthrough COVID-19 Case

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.