Hoyer Statement on Breakthrough COVID-19 Case

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after testing positive for COVID-19:

“This afternoon, I tested positive for COVID-19, and I am experiencing mild symptoms. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and already received my booster shot. I’m very grateful to the researchers, scientists, and medical experts who worked hard to develop the COVID-19 vaccines and to all the extraordinary public health workers and volunteers in our communities who have tirelessly worked to get shots into arms. In line with CDC guidelines and guidance from the Office of the Attending Physician, I will be working from home this week during my isolation period, and in order to protect the safety of other Members, staff, employees, and visitors to the Capitol, I will utilize proxy voting. I look forward to returning to the Capitol once my isolation period is over to continue carrying out the important work of leading House Democrats as we govern responsibly For the People.”