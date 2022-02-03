MethodHub is excited to announce acquisition of business assets of Vercogroup
MethodHub expands Geo presence and customer base through this dealRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raleigh, NC-based Vercogroup has entered into a strategic agreement with Delaware-based MethodHub, Inc. to transition its consulting business to drive customer base and revenue share growth in the United States.
Vercogroup and MethodHub see tremendous potential in workforce and workplace transformation to meet the IT needs of global enterprises across the world. Covid, technology changes, evolution of IT security tools and practices and futuristic thinking by CXOs have all been catalysts in driving transformational thinking about workplace / workforce management. MethodHub aspires to be front and center in this business cycle with transformational ideas which impact business and technology outcomes of our customers.
With 5 business offices in the US, one each in Canada, Thailand and Australia, and 4 support locations in India, MethodHub brings scale, diversity and process maturity to be the digital transformation partner of choice for Fortune 10000 customers.
" This transitioning of business to MethodHub gives our customers the benefit of working with a larger, global entity while maintaining the customer touch points at the local level" said Jyoti Patel, Head of VercoGroup
"MethodHub brings scale, diversity and process maturity to ensure customers can smoothly transition their business with Vercogroup and grow their engagement with us" said Aho Bilam CEO of MethodHub.
About us:
Vercogroup is a Raleigh, North Carolina company which offers IT consulting services to customers primarily in the east coast of the United States.
For more information, please visit www.vercogroup.com
MethodHub is a 400-strong, 25Mn USD company which works with large enterprise customers in their digital transformation journey. MethodHub focuses on Cloud, Data, AI/ML and SAP Enterprise services. For more information on MethodHub, please visit www.method-hub.com.
